“The Time Traveler’s Wife, A Modern Love Story”: Interview with Steven Moffat and David Nutter

Producer and screenwriter Steven Moffat and director David Nutter spoke with Tiempo de Series by Cats about “The time traveler’s wife”, miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger, available on HBOMax.

Based on the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the science fiction miniseries, The Time Traveler’s Wife, (The time traveler’s wife, 2022) tells us the love story between Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry (Theo James), a couple who have to face a very particular situation: time travel.

Henry is a librarian who has a rare genetic dysfunction that allows him to time travel. On the other hand, his wife, Clare, is an artist and although the couple aspires to lead a normal life, Henry’s trips to the past and future are a challenge for the relationship, which produce compromising and other fun situations.

Written and produced by Steven Moffat, co-creator of sherlock and several episodes of Doctor Whoand directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones), this new version of history, (remember that in 2009 Eric Bana Y Rachel McAdams, starred in the movie of the same name), has 6 chapters that can be seen on the HBO Max platform.

We spoke with Moffat and Nutter about the making of this new adaptation of history, time travel and love stories.

What was the approach you took into account to adapt a well-known and beloved story by the public?

Steven Moffat: You always have to start from the assumption that you are going to tell a new story. You cannot assume that everyone knows it and remembers it, so you must write it providing your point of view. Even if you see a new version of Sherlock Holmes, you must excite the public with something new. The most difficult audience to seduce is the one that already knows the story, so you must give it something new.

David Nutter: As a director I am guided by the script of the series, regardless of whether it is based on a book, because for me the script is my original material, my Bible and that is where I start to tell the story visually.

We know that the series began to be produced during the Covid 19 pandemic, how was that work via Zoom?

YE: It is not the best! (laughs) I mean, I wish we were all sitting at the same table in person, but Zoom worked (laughs). We worked with the right people, the chemistry between Theo and Rose was incredible, and these video calls helped us get to know each other. The castings by Zoom they responded to the moment we were living, but it is something that I would not really continue with.

DN: One interesting thing about Zoom was that I was able to be more attentive to Rose and Theo’s reactions when they read together, I felt an immediate connection between them which was fantastic.

In what sense The time traveler’s wife is a modern love story and how is it different from other love stories?

YE: I think time is the doom factor in this story and it is the enemy of this couple. The time traveler’s wife It is a love story different from all the others because from the beginning you know the end, from the beginning of the series you know that this relationship has a limited time. What the series and the novel tell you is that no matter how happy the characters are, no matter how much in love they are, “happily ever after” is a lie, because in love stories, people are happy for a while and It’s the best anyone can hope for. What I did in adapting this story was to take a happy relationship and combine it with tragedy, because like everything, it’s always going to end. Sorry to spoil your day, but that’s the way it is.

DN: Exact. For me, of all the works and great projects that I have done, I can tell you with certainty that this is the best and I assure you that you will not find a better love story on television or in the cinema, I guarantee it. Because as you mention it is a modern love story, because it is timeless and timely at the same time, at a time when as a result of Covid we have been separated and so alone in many situations. This show brings us together again around what is worthwhile like love.

What was it about the story that caught your attention, and how did you decide to turn it into a miniseries?

YE: When the book first came out, back in 2003, I had the opportunity to read it and loved it. The story seemed wonderful to me. At that time I was writing Doctor Whoso I suggested to Russell T Davies, (showrunner of this series), that we should do an episode like this, that’s how I wrote the episode called The Girl in the Fireplacewhich has some similarities with The Time Traveler’s Wife. In those, Audrey, the writer of the novel, published another book, which I also liked a lot, so we got in touch with her, we became friends, Audrey came to the screening of one of the episodes of Riversong from Doctor Who and after talking several times about The time traveler’s wife in Doctor Who, the last day Brian Minchin, producer mentioned that he had been researching the rights to the book and that maybe we could make a version for television and in a very short space of time in terms of television, hahahaha, they gave us the endorsement and we began to develop the Project. It was a quick process and it comes from the best possible place: it comes from a love of the book.

DN: From my experiences I have learned that if the script doesn’t make me feel anything I can’t portray it, if it doesn’t move me I can’t recreate it, that’s why it was very exciting when I read the script for The time traveler’s wife because it was very personal, revealing and ambitious, I think it was the most emotional story I’ve ever read, every moment of reading it was very special, so it was something I couldn’t turn down.

What is the most interesting thing about time travel?

YE: I would love to travel back in time, because it would give us a different way of seeing life. That’s what the book does brilliantly: it gives you perspective on life, but in a messy order, lol. Time travel allows you to see that love and loss are inextricably linked and that one implies the other. I think this is a huge thing: because it makes you see that happiness implies sadness, that union also occurs when we are separated, that light is equal to shadow. The appeal of science fiction is that you can go places you can never go if you don’t travel back in time. You and I can’t go to yesterday or last week, we can’t go to the next 100 years unless we live an inordinate amount of time. Places we can never go to are particularly exotic to us, and time travel is a means of reaching them.

