The trailer for “The Princess” is now available – areacucuta.com

The trailer for the new film from 20th Century Studios is now available,“The princess”which premieres on July 22 in Latin America exclusively on Star+. «The princess«,an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world, is directed by Le Van Kiet (“Furie”) and starring the Emmy® Award-nominated Joey King («The Act», “The Kissing Booth”) as the skillful and formidable young royal.

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

The film stars Joey King, Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”) Y veronica (“The Old Guard”), directed by Le-Van Kiet, written by Ben Lustig (“The Thirst”) Y Jake Thornton (“Final Fantasy”) and produced by Neal H Moritz (the franchise “Fast and Furious”), Toby Jaffe (“Total recall”) Y Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”), with Joey King and Guy Riedel as executive producers.

“The princess” premieres July 22 exclusively on Star+.

