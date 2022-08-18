The tribute to Sidney Poitier produced by Oprah

Apple TV just showed the first trailer for sydney, the documentary that focuses on Sidney Poitier’s career as an actor, filmmaker, and activist during the civil rights movement. The interpreter was a pioneer within the African-American community, being the visible face within the acting field, without ever leaving aside his commitment to fight for equality for their own.

sydney is led by Reginald Hudlingdirector of Marshall and producer of other titles such as, django unchained. How could it be otherwise, several classic and current figures have wanted to participate and thus, the documentary has interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Spike Lee, Lenny Kravitz and Barbra Streisand. In addition to these stars who remember his figure, the film is produced by Derik Murray and Oprah Winfrey, working closely with the entire Poitier family. In the rest of the cast of the production are Terry Wood, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Catherine Cyr, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier, Barry Krost and the director himself, Hudlin. All of them, under the cloak of Harpo Productions from Winfrey and the Network Entertainment label.

Oprah reflects and inadvertently defines the essence of what the actor represented for the industry: “When you grow up in a community where everything you know is powerful and good, and it’s black, there is no concept of race. That defines Sidney Poitier.”. The one from Miami began working in Hollywood in the 1940s as part of the American Negro Theater of Harlem. However, what would mark his career the most would be being one of the first black actors to share a cast with other white actors in notable films. His career inspired a whole generation to come and he was rewarded with an Academy Award for Best Actor for lilies of the valley.

In this preview of Sidney, you can also appreciate the words of a protagonist who arrived very young in the United States: “I left the Bahamas with this sense of self. And from the moment I got off the ship, America started telling me, ‘You’re not who you think you are. Hollywood had a habit of using black people in the most disrespectful ways. I said ‘I can’t touch that’”.

The actor passed away last January 2022 at the age of 94. His documentary will premiere in select theaters and on Apple TV + The 23th of September.