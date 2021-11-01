Curiosities about the film Crazy for football, broadcast tonight 1 November on Raiuno: the true story of the psychiatrist coach Santo Rullo.

A film, but first of all a book and a documentary, to tell a really important story: that of the Italian 5-a-side football team with mental health problems. The national team that – while Ventura’s Italy was experiencing the ‘drama’ of the failure to qualify for the world championship in 2017 – first qualified and then won the world championship.

The story is that of Santo Rullo and his boys and is told in the television film Crazy for football, which Raiuno broadcasts in prime time tonight 1 November. The TV movie is the last act of an intense work that has been going on for years around the story of this very particular team.

The film tells of the visionary psychiatrist Saverio Lulli, played by Sergio Castellitto, who is joined by a very important cast for this Rai fiction. There are in fact Antonia Truppo, who plays Paola, his young psychiatrist assistant, Max Tortora in the role of a penniless former football player who becomes the team’s coach, then again the very young Angela Fontana and Cecilia Dazzi, respectively daughter and ex-wife of the protagonist.

Who are the protagonists of the true story of Crazy for football

As mentioned, before the TV movie, this story had been told in a documentary, called Crazy for football, and by a subsequent book: they were signed by Volfango De Biasi, director of the documentary, in collaboration with the screenwriter Francesco Trento. In tandem, De Biasi and Trento also accepted the challenge of a TV movie that certainly has a different approach than what they had done so far.

In reality, the psychiatrist Saverio Lulli is called Santo Rullo and is the director of Villa Letizia; to assist him in this project were the coach Enrico Zanchini and the athletic trainer Vincenzo Cantatore, known above all for his past as a European and world champion light heavyweight boxer and for his present as technical assistant, until last year in the team by Mihajlovic at Bologna.

Between the Raiuno fiction and the true story, therefore, the names of the protagonists change and obviously the human and personal story of them also changes a little. The TV film is produced by Rai Fiction and Mad Entertainment, but also has the support of the FIGC and the Paralympic and Experimental Football Division.

Santo Rullo, the coach psychiatrist told by Crazy for football

In this story, undoubtedly the character who is most discussed, in a more than positive way, is certainly the psychiatrist Santo Rullo. Born in 1961, Rullo graduated in medicine and specialized in psychiatry, deals with neuropsychiatry and is very active especially in Rome. He says he is a staunch supporter of sport as therapy.

In fact, in an interview he explained that “sport is easily accessible, stimulates self-esteem and self-awareness, encourages socialization, belonging to the group and social cohesion, particularly in situations of vulnerability and fragility”. His experience led him to found the Gabbiano team, a five-a-side football team made up of psychiatric patients.

From the meeting with some Japanese psychiatrists, who come to Rome interested in the story, the idea of ​​extending the approach of Santo Rullo was born and so quickly the International football committee on mental health was born, of which he is president, and we think about a world championship for this type of formations.