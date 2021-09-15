The UCI Cinemas Circuit launches the WE MAKE MOVIES BETTER campaign with Nicole Kidman

The UCI multimedia campaign starts today and will consist of several commercials that highlight the emotion and experience that can only be found on the big screen.

UCI Cinemas, the leading cinema circuit in Italy, launches the new campaign WE MAKE MOVIES BETTER, with Australian actress Nicole Kidman. The aim of the campaign is to remind cinema lovers that the multiplexes of the UCI Circuit are the ideal place to better enjoy the emotions of films thanks to a magical multisensory experience.

This is a multimedia campaign made up of several 30-second and 15-second commercials, starring Oscar winner and four-time Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. All commercials were directed by two-time Oscar nominees Jeff Cronenweth and Tim Cronenweth, and written by two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray.

UCI’s message “We Make Movies Better”It is simple but clear, to highlight the emotion and the magic that can only be experienced in a multiplex like those of UCI: with an XXL screen, maximum image clarity and enveloping sound.

This message will also be used by UCI shareholder AMC Theaters in its campaign in the United States and eight other European countries through AMC-owned Odeon Cinema Group.