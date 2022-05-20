The Umbrella Academy 3 trailer: the Sparrow Academy arrives

The Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular series Netflix in recent years. This television adaptation of the graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba It has been a success in its first two seasons and now the last trailer for the third season finally arrives.

This new trailer shows the Sparrow Academy, after the events of season 2. The group of super powerful brothers altered the timeline and created a fork in reality in which other people have powers and save the world.

The Sparrow Academy is composed of Justin H Min as an alternate Ben, justin cornwell like Marcus, Britne Oldford like Fey, Jake Epstein like Alfonso, Genesis Rodriguez like Sloane and cazzie david like Jayme. The seventh brother is Christopher, a telekinetic cube of unknown origin.

The new episodes will arrive on Netflix on June 22. They will repeat their roles Elliot Page like Viktor or Number 7, Tom Hopper like Luther or Number 1, Emmy Raver-Lampman like Allison or Number 3, robert sheehan like Klaus or Number 4, David Castaneda like Diego or Number 2, Aidan Gallagher as Number 5 and Justine H Min like Ben or Number 6, in its two versions.