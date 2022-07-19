‘The Umbrella Academy’: couples and ex-boyfriends of the actors of the Netflix series (photos) | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves) does not have a girlfriend, but he has already shown his romantic side
During a season in 2017 Aidan Gallagher shared photos with fellow actress Hannah McCloud, so his fans speculated that the romance only lasted half a year.
Of course, at that time the actor proved to be very romantic by calling his girl “princess” and dedicating tender messages to her on Instagram.
Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) has been happily married since 2014.
Even though Hopper’s character Luther is madly in love with Allison in fiction, in real life his heart belongs to someone else.
This is Laura Hopper, an actress, producer and screenwriter at Pine Tree Productions.
She and the British actor, 37, have been married for eight years and together they have been the parents of two children.
Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves) has a very successful rapper boyfriend
In the Netflix fiction Allison has a very complicated love life; Although fans know that she is madly in love with Luther, in each season something happens that prevents them from being together.
In real life, the actress is the girlfriend of Daveed Diggs, a rapper and Broadway actor whom she met in 2016 when they were both part of the musical “Hamilton”.
They did not start dating until 2018 and their relationship did not become official until a year later when they walked together on the red carpet of the Independent Spirits Awards.
Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves) is single, although he did have a serious relationship in the past
For his part, the actor who plays the pansexual superhero who can communicate with the dead used to date actress Sofia Boutella.
The relationship ended in 2018 when Robert Sheehan himself told ‘Hot Press’ that he was single again.
Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) is divorced, this is his ex-wife
Just as the love relationships of other members of the cast of the Netflix series did not work, Elliot Page announced his divorce in 2021.
Three years earlier he had married professional dancer and choreographer Emma Porter; In the statement published in ‘Page Six’ (2021) it was mentioned that their friendship would continue:
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves) is rumored to be dating Ritu Arya (Lila), will it be?
Due to the on-screen chemistry that actors David Castañeda and Ritu Atya have, many fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ began to believe that the two were dating, especially after seeing the photos they shared together on social networks.
However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the information, so they can be taken as simple rumors.
Genesis Rodriguez (Sloan Hargreeves) has an actor boyfriend
The youngest daughter of Venezuelan singer José Lui Rodríguez ‘El puma’, debuted in the Netflix series as a member of the Sparrow Academy named Sloan.
In the past he was linked with celebrities such as Mauricio Islas or Christian Meier; But today his partner is Vicent Piazza, a Broadway actor who became known for his role in Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Jersey Boys’ (2014).