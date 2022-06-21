The Umbrella Academy season 3: are new characters added?

The Netflix series created by Gerard Way will return this Wednesday with the new episodes of the third installment. The entire main cast was confirmed for the season.

Time jumps and multiverses won’t just be the stuff of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While we wait to find out what will happen to Flashthe film that will introduce the concept of parallel realities in DC, Netflix will have its own spoonful in this topic that so much likes to debate and consume within pop culture. It will be hand in hand The Umbrella Academywhich will return for its third season this Wednesday.

Almost two years have passed since the broadcast of the second season of The Umbrella Academy, which laid the groundwork for a long-awaited rerun of the episodes. The trip to the past managed to prevent the coming end of the world but at a very high cost: a parallel reality was created in which Reginald Hargreeve created another academy called Sparrow, where he recruited different orphans. Therefore, although we will see again Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktornew faces will be added.

+ Who will be the new additions of The Umbrella Academy

8 – Justin H.Min

We start with one of the new “additions” of the series that is actually a reformulation of a character that we already knew. min will play again Ben Hargreeve who this time will not be a ghost but will be alive.

7 – Justin Cornwell

You will be responsible for interpreting Marcus, Number 1 of the Sparrow. He will be the leader who holds his family together, and they are described as charming, honest, and virtuous, but can be deadly when it comes to life and death. “Exude confidence and leadership without having to raise your voice”they assure.

6 – Britne Oldford

Will be Fei, the third of the family. Very intelligent and who often prefers solitude. She is described as the smartest of the bunch and someone who doesn’t stop until the jobs are done. Therefore, it is best not to have it against her.

5Jake Epstein

Will be Alphonso, Number 4which resembles in its forms Diego. In addition, we are warned that fighting crime has left countless scars on his body, he has an acid and aggressive sense of humor, and enjoys pizza and beer very much.

4 – Genesis Rodriguez

Sloane will be Number 5the same position as that of Aidan Gallagher. She is the most sentimental of the group and is defined as someone “romantic” and willing to “meet the world”. Of course, family obligations prevent him from fulfilling this.

3Cazzie David

Will be Jayme, Number 6, someone very tough and with few friends. She is said to be of few words and seems rather withdrawn. Her only friend is Alfonso.

2 – Telekinetic Cube

This character, also known as Christopher is Sparrow Number 7 and works as a kind of oracle for his family. It is known that it will be animated but it is unknown if it will have lines of dialogue or an actor that will bring it to life.

1 – Javon Walton

The actor who rose to fame as ashtray in euphoriaby HBO, is one of the additions that was not officially confirmed but is rumored to be added to the team. It is not known what his role will be at this time.