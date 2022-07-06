The Umbrella Academy: who are the partners of the actors in real life | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

The Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” has come to an endimmersing ourselves even more in the history of the Hargreeves brothers. After so many deliveries, the actors who are part of this netflix series They have endeared themselves to the public, who are increasingly interested in their lives off screen.

The TV series It is based on the comics written by Gerard Way., the lead singer of the rock band “My Chemical Romance”. The first broadcast was given in 2019, within the well-known streaming platform, and they introduced the complex and confusing characters that make up this story.

According to the show’s creator, Steve Blackman, could there be a season 4 that ends the history of the groupso we could enjoy longer watching the cast made up of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallager, Justin Min, Emmy Raver-Lampman and David Castañeda.

According to the creator of the program “The Umbrella Academy”, Steve Blackman, there could be a season 4 that ends the history of the group (Photo: Netflix)

WHO ARE THE PARTNERS OF THE ACTORS OF “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?

6. Aidan Gallagher (Number 5)

In “The Umbrella Academy,” Numbuh 5’s only love interest was Dolores, a mannequin with whom he fell in love. Other than that singular attraction, he hasn’t been interested in other people. However, in real life, Aidan Gallagher, the actor who plays the character who can teleport, has had more than one romance.

In 2017, he began a relationship with actress Hannah McCloud, from the series “Revenge”, with whom he used to share some of the moments they spent together on social networks. However, after only six months, they ended their relationship.

Hannah McCloud was part of the ABC series, “Revenge”, where she played a young Louise (Photo: Hannah McCloud / Instagram)

Subsequently, he was dating celebrities like Madisyn Shipman and Jessica Belkin, but he is currently not known to have an official partner.

5. Elliot Page (Viktor)

Elliot Page went through a completely different story, because due to a video on Instagram, he met choreographer Emma Portner. They began collaborating together and their relationship began to intensify.

A year after they met, they were secretly married. They had a great relationship for three years until, in 2021, they separated permanently.

Elliot Page on a poster of the series (Photo: Netflix)

4. Tom Hopper (Luther)

The handsome actor who plays Luther in “The Umbrella Academy” has been married since 2014. His wife is Laura Higgins from the television series “Black sails” and together they have two children: Freddie and Truly Rose.

On his social networks, Tom Hopper constantly shares photos and videos with his family. Also, he confessed that Freddie has autism and it has been a learning journey for them.

Tom Hopper with his wife Laura Higgins on a red carpet (Photo: Tom Hopper / Instagram)

3. Robert Sheehan (Klaus)

By contrast, Robert Sheehan, who plays the eccentric Klaus, is much more private about his personal life and, above all, his relationships.

However, we know that in 2014 he had an affair with actress Sofia Boutella, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s film “Climax”. However, they broke up four years later. Since then, we have not heard of another official relationship Sheehan has had.

Actress Sofia Boutella poses upon her arrival at the premiere of the film “The Mummy” at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York (USA) (Photo: EFE)

2. Justin Min (Ben) and David Castaneda (Diego)

If Robert Sheehan was private, these two beat the most mysterious. The actors who play the late Ben and the rebellious Diego rarely speak or share their personal lives. Therefore, we do not have information to provide you about it.

1. Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison)

While her character in the series has had complicated relationships, starting with the father of her daughter, with her adoptive brother Luther and ending with her husband Ray.

In real life, Emmy Raver-Lampman met actor Daveed Digs when they were both part of the musical “Hamilton.” Since 2015, they have maintained an enviable relationship that they share regularly on their social networks.

Emmy Raver-Lampman with Daveed Digs in a post she shared on Instagram (Photo: Emmy Raver-Lampman / Instagram)

WHO ARE THE PARTNERS OF THE ACTORS IN SPARROW ACADEMY?

Of course, the members of the Sparrow Academy also have their own love stories.

Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) her last known relationship was with Vincent Piazza

Justin Cornwell (Marcus) has been married to Lindsay Johns since 2019.

Jake Epstein (Alphonso) married actress Vanessa Smith in 2018.

Cazzie David (Jayme) dated comedian Pete Davidson in 2016, but they split after two years.

The last known relationship of Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) was with Vincent Piazza (Photo: Genesis Rodriguez / Instagram)

