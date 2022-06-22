The Umbrella Academy: who is Genesis Rodríguez, the actress who plays Sloane Hargreeves of the Sparrows in season 3 | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

Genesis Rodriguez plays Sloane Hargreeves, Number 5 of the Sparrrow Academy in the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”.

On Wednesday, June 22, Netflix premieres the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”. And, as a great novelty, actors like Justin CornwellMarcus Hargreeves, Britne Oldford (Fei Hargreeves) Y Jake EpsteinAlphonso Hargreeves join the cast led by Elliot Page as Viktor and his fictional brothers.

This, because in this installment of the famous netflix series a new group appears Hargreeves. Thus, like the family we met in previous editions, the members of this team adopted by Sir Reginald they also have superpowers and are differentiated by numbers.

then meet who is genesis rodriguezthe actress who plays Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows) on the season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”.

WHO IS GENESIS RODRIGUEZ?

Genesis Rodriguez is a famous American actress, known for participating in various soap operas of Telemundo. She has also been a part of Hollywood projects like “Man on a Ledge,” What to Expect When You’re Expecting?” and “Tusk”.

From a very young age, he showed an interest in participating in the entertainment industry. Therefore, he enrolled in various training courses and acting academies. At two and a half years of age, for example, he entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart of Miami. Later, she took classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

PERSONAL DATA SHEET OF GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ

Date of Birth: July 29, 1987

July 29, 1987 Place of birth: Miami Florida

Miami Florida Nationality: American and Venezuelan

American and Venezuelan Age: 34 years old

34 years old Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Fathers: Jose Luis Rodriguez and Carolina Perez

Jose Luis Rodriguez and Carolina Perez Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 1994 – present

THE FAMILY OF GENESIS RODRIGUEZ

Genesis Rodriguez He comes from a well-known family in Latin America. Her father is the Venezuelan singer and actor Jose Luis Rodriguez ‘El Puma’famous for hits like “Dueño de nada”, “Hold hands”, “I’m going to lose my head for your love” and other Latin music hits.

His mother, on the other hand, is a Cuban model named Carolina Perez. The actress also has two half-sisters, on her father’s side, daughters of Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez.

GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ FILMS AND TV SHOWS

Genesis Rodriguez in the movies

2012: “On the Brink” as Angie

“On the Brink” as Angie 2012: “My Father’s House” as Sonia

“My Father’s House” as Sonia 2012: “What to expect when you’re expecting?” as claire

“What to expect when you’re expecting?” as claire 2012: “Man on a Ledge” as Angela ‘Angie’ Maria Lopez

“Man on a Ledge” as Angela ‘Angie’ Maria Lopez 2013: “The Last Stand” as FBI Agent Ellen Richards

“The Last Stand” as FBI Agent Ellen Richards 2013: “Identity Thief” as Marisol

“Identity Thief” as Marisol 2013: “Hours” as Abigail

“Hours” as Abigail 2014: “Tusk” as Allison

“Tusk” as Allison 2014: “Big Heroes” as the voice of Honey Lemon

“Big Heroes” as the voice of Honey Lemon 2015: “Run All Night” as Gabrielle

Genesis Rodriguez on television

2004: “Prisoner” as Libertad Salvatierra Santos / Guadalupe Santos (young)

“Prisoner” as Libertad Salvatierra Santos / Guadalupe Santos (young) 2006-2007: “Give me chocolate” as Rosa ‘Rosita’ Amado Núñez / Violeta Hurtado

“Give me chocolate” as Rosa ‘Rosita’ Amado Núñez / Violeta Hurtado 2008-2009: “Doña Bárbara” as Marisela Barquero / Bárbara ‘Barbarita’ Guaimarán (young)

“Doña Bárbara” as Marisela Barquero / Bárbara ‘Barbarita’ Guaimarán (young) 2010-2011: “Entourage” as Sarah

“Entourage” as Sarah 2017: “Time After Time” as Jane Walker

“Time After Time” as Jane Walker 2018: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Lourdes Vega

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Lourdes Vega 2022: “The Umbrella Academy” What Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows).

WHAT CHARACTER DOES GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ PLAY IN “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?

Genesis Rodriguez interprets Sloane Hargreeves. She is part of the Sparrow Academy and is identified as Number 5. as described Netflixhas the great ability to control gravity, which allows her and others to fly.

sloane is a dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy of Sir Reginald. Although she feels tied to her family, the young Ella has plans of her own.

HOW TO WATCH “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”, SEASON 3?

You can see the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” from Wednesday, June 22, through Netflix. For this reason, you only need a subscription to the popular streaming platform to enjoy the new episodes of the television series.

THE TRAILER OF “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY” 3