The uncertain future of the cinematographic Justice League

Will we see the original members of the films of the League of Justice?

Future of the DCEU Justice League

The arrival of David Zaslav to the executive director of Warner Bros Discovery has meant a change of course in the future of cinematographic films based on superheroes of DC. Among his first decisions we can highlight having shelved all the projects that did not seem profitable, such as the recently canceled film by batgirland focus on the three main superheroes of the company: Superman, Batman Y wonder-womanthe main members of the Justice Leagueplayed by henry cavill, Ben Affleck Y Gal Gadotrespectively.

However, to form a true team, more superheroes are needed, such as Flash, Aquaman Y Cyborgwhom we have already been able to see embodied by Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa Y Ray Fisher, respectively. However, seeing these six superheroes together again could be quite complicated, as we explain in the following sections of this article.

Will we see the original DCEU Justice League cast again in a movie?

henry cavill

This actor has given life to the last son of Kryptonian in the movies man of steel (2013), Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), League of Justice (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). As we discussed at the time, there are various reasons for his return as the alter ego of Clark Kentamong which we can highlight the favorable opinion of the fans in this regard.

However, the problems that the former leaders of Warner Bros had against the actor added to the large number of projects he has in mind, have made him cavill decide to hang up the suit and cape Supermanunless the new management makes you an offer you can’t refuse.

Ben Affleck

After playing Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, suicide squad (2016), League of Justice Y Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueand that a solo project failed, in which he would face Deathstroke, Affleck decided to stop being Batman. However, the latest news states that he has agreed to become the bat man again, at least once more, since we will see him as the alter ego of BruceWayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (which will see light in 2023). Will he have changed his mind?

Gal Gadot

The only female member of the trinity of DC and, so far, from the film crew has played the publisher’s most famous horsewoman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, wonder-woman (2017) League of Justice, Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As reported, her third solo film, which could be released in early 2023, would be the last of hers to star in this character, but that does not mean that we will not see her again in cameos or movies. group.

Ezra Miller

Despite having played Flash in the movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, suicide squad, League of Justice Y Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueand in the eighth chapter of the first season of the series The peacemaker (released this same year), entitled It’s cow or never, Miller He has been involved in too much trouble for the company to be interested in continuing to count on him to bring the scarlet speedster to life. Although he will still star in the movie Flash (with a premiere scheduled for next year), since filming is finished, that will be his last career within the DC Cinematic Universe.

Jason Momoa

Although Amber Heardher co-star, may have risked her career after losing her case against Johnny Deepthe only member of this list that is not involved in any kind of controversy is Jason Momoa. He has played the king of Atlantis in the movies of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, League of Justice, Aquaman (2018) and Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueand in the eighth chapter of the first season of the series The peacemakerentitled It’s cow or never. will repeat the role Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Ray Fisher

Although this actor has given life to Cyborg in the aforementioned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, League of Justice Y Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueit seems unlikely that we will see him again in a film of DCsince it ended badly with Warner Bros in general and with Joss Whedon in particular. However, the change of direction in the company could be key when it comes to the continuity of the character, as long as they prefer to make an interesting offer to Ray Fisherinstead of removing him from the saga or replacing him with another actor.