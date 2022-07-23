The unexpected benefits of exercising in the water

Do exercise in the water not only reduces the risk of injury but also activates the brain, blood circulation and has a mental factor which also encourages activity.

not only reduces the risk of injury but also activates the and has a which also encourages activity. “In water You don’t fight gravity so you can move more easily,” recalls a mobility expert.

so you can move more easily,” recalls a mobility expert. The 5 best sports to do in the water this summer

The ten best exercises to do on the beach this summer

The new and revolutionary way to exercise your abs in the pool. You dare?

Exercising in an aquatic environmentor is a fairly widespread recommendation among experts. In fact, the swimming It is one of the most repeated sports in the lists of recommended physical activities because it is considered to work with the whole body. However, there is a wide range of possibilities with water activities such as aquafitness, the aquabox and other derivatives such as aquaHIIT. For example, the footballer Karim Benzema He is one of the athletes who take advantage of the swimming pool for his work cardio.

In addition, this fluid medium can also be used to rehabilitation, recovery or complementary sessions beyond the gym because reduces the chances of some injuries even when impact activities are carried out (especially in shallow pools).

These are some of the reasons why it is good to exercise in the water and that many are unaware of:

Water as a support element for physical activity

Being liquid, water can be used in different ways such as support for. First, how safety net for people with balance problems or weak muscles to hold on (hence why it is so useful for rehabilitations). Falling will not cause the slightest pain and there is no risk of serious injury.

In addition, it is also used for work the balance in any person since it is necessary to manage the movement in different conditions. This is very useful for any type of athlete because it helps exercise lower body.

On the other hand, physical activities in the water reduce the chances of some injuries. This is another factor that can be used to develop muscles thanks to the fact that a certain resistance is maintained when applying the exercises but without the risks derived from being exposed to gravity. In fact, the University of Tennessee has successfully tested the exercise on a treadmill submerged in a small pool. It has given especially good results to patients with multiple sclerosis.

Exercising in the water is refreshing

Swimming in a pool or doing aquabox, aquafitness, etc. it can be a very intense activity for which you have to expend a lot of energy and burn calories. Everyone can set their intensity, frequency and training time. The advantage is that body temperature will never rise too high due to the ability of this fluid to maintain temperature. The bonus is the sensation of refreshment in these situations.

However, there is another little-known effect that must also be added. Yasser Salem, Professor of Physical Therapy at the University of North Texas, has developed research that ensures that aquatic activity helps recovery thanks to certain reactions. “Exercising in the water stimulates sensation receptors and improves neural connections to the brain“, says the expert.

Exercising in the water helps blood circulation

The risk of fainting while doing physical activity decreases in the water thanks to its effect on the blood circulation. According to Dr. Sandra Stevens, the force applied to the body through water pressure would be similar to that of a compression stocking.

Exercising in the pool increases the amount of blood that passes through the heart and this improves blood pressure. In addition to the corresponding physical benefits, it expands the possibilities, since it increases exercise tolerance, according to experts, and this in turn expands the scope to continue training.

Getty Images

Exercising in the water is easier

There are a number of physical activities that can pose a risk for certain profiles of people. For example, those who want exercise again after having suffered a cardiac event or have lost mobility for certain reasons. Or simply have spent too much time sedentary and they could suffer injuries with sudden changes in their lifestyle.

Returning to activity in the pool has the advantage that the progression is more gradual. “In the water you don’t fight gravity, so you can move more easily,” recalls Barbara Giesser, professor of neurology at the University of California.

It will also help regain confidence. “Starting by taking steps in the water can improve the way you walk on dry land,” says Dr. Sandra Stevens, who has published research that points to the advantages for patients with a spinal injury after eight weeks of walking on a submerged treadmill.

izusekGetty Images

Water makes physical activity more fun

Another aspect for which physiotherapists and experts in physical activity recommend exercising in the water is because of the mental component. Although for some people going to the gym or playing sports may be considered as part of a mandatory routine that does not encourage going to the designated place, there is a recreational component in swimming pools that helps change attitudes.

“Swimming or jumping in the pool is fun, so maybe people think it’s more of a recreational thing than an exercise“, says Sandra Stevens, who has also analyzed this factor in her research on exercise in the water. So with the obstacle of the mind’s obligation gone, you can start a day of beneficial physical activity in the pool.

And there is a detail that can encourage beginners: swimming will not leave sore memories at any time because it is developed with eccentric movements and these do not cause those micro-tears that are so annoying for beginners in the sport.

Javier Bragado

Javier writes reports and news related to scientific research, health, nutrition, sports, psychology and technology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io