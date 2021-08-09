Entertainment

The unfinished film on Gorini, Lattuada’s letter to Dr. Allegri

The historian Stroppa also preserves the script of the opera dedicated to the “Magician of Lodi” which will be screened on Monday at the Locarno film festival

On Monday at the Locarno film festival, a thirty-minute documentary dedicated to Paolo Gorini, which has long remained in the archives of the Cineteca di Milano, will be screened. Lattuada’s curiosity for the “Magician of Lodi” is testified by a letter that the director, on March 17, 1972, sent to Antonio Allegri, former mayor of the city and, between 1954 and 1977, chief physician and director of the Fissiraga hospital. . The letter was then delivered by Allegri himself to his friend Angelo Stroppa, today one of the most famous scholars of the history of the territory. In addition to the letter, Stroppa retains the precious second draft of the film’s script, in which a correction by Allegri on the name of a city high school stands out, a sign that the project was already in an advanced state before running aground probably due to lack of funds. Lattuada, together with director of photography Alfio Contini, however, shot several images in the city.

