The United States asks its citizens to reconsider trips to Peru “because of crime and terrorism” | State Department | WORLD

USA recommended this Wednesday to its citizens to rethink trips to Peru considering that the risk of suffering crimes or acts of terrorism has increased in some areas of the country.

In a statement, the US State Department announced that has raised Peru’s travel alert to level 3 – out of a maximum of four levels -, which it involves “avoid travel due to serious security risks.”

LOOK: Tragedy in the United States: an 8-year-old boy kills a baby while playing with his father’s gun

Also, expressly requested not to travel to the department of Loretoon the border with Colombia and Ecuador, nor to the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers due to the presence of terrorism.

I affirm that the presence of drug traffickers and the impoverished infrastructure of the department of Loreto “limit the capacity” of the Peruvian authorities to enforce the law.

While in the valleys of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, remnants of the Shining Path terrorist group remain, which attacks “Peruvian government facilities and personnel.”

The State Department said that crimes such as theft, vehicle theft, robbery and assault “are common in Peru and can occur during the day despite the presence of witnesses.”

He further stated that organized crime commits “blockades” on the highways on the outskirts of Lima to steal.

And he also warned of cases of Americans who have been victims of rape and health problems while participating in ayahuasca ceremonies, an indigenous drink that generates hallucinogenic effects.

In the past week, USA It also raised the travel alert to Ecuador to level 3 due to “riots and criminality” related to indigenous protests against the government.