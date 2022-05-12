The United States recognizes more than 500 deaths in 19 schools for indigenous children similar to those in Canada

Drafting

BBC News World

9 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Sherman School Cemetery for Indian Children in Riverside, July 2021

The US government on Wednesday presented the results of a wide-ranging investigation revealing that at least 500 children have died in 19 public schools for indigenous children since the 19th century.

And it is feared that there may be many more.

According to the Department of the Interior, child deaths in these boarding schools could amount to “thousands or tens of thousands”as investigations progress.

Among the first conclusions of the government report, the identification of 53 burials linked to these boarding schools stands out. Many of them are unidentified graves.

The report does not directly analyze the causes of the registered deaths, but says that the assimilation system that was implemented was “traumatic and violent”.

The United States is carrying out this investigation as a result of the discovery in June of last year of hundreds of children’s graves in boarding schools for indigenous minors in Canada.

Between 1819 and 1969the federal boarding school system for indigenous children in the United States was made up of 408 federal schools in 37 states (then territories), according to the report.

Much of those schools were located in the current states of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona.

image source, John N. Choate/Getty Images Caption, Group of Chiracahua Apaches on their first day at the Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania, 1886

“Generational Trauma”

Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior of the Government of Joe Biden – and the first indigenous person to be part of the US Cabinet – presented the results of the report.

“The Consequences of Federal Indian Boarding Policies, Including intergenerational trauma caused by family separation and cultural eradication inflicted on generations of children as young as four, are heartbreaking and undeniable,” he said.

Haaland’s paternal grandparents were sent to a boarding school for indigenous children for years.

“I come from ancestors who survived the horrors of assimilation policies carried out by the same department that I now head. Now, we can help in the effort to bring back the dark history of these institutions that haunted our families for so long,” Haaland said.

The US Secretary of the Interior promised that her department would continue to collect evidence of this forced assimilation.

Haaland fought back tears as he described how these boarding schools perpetuated the poverty, mental health disorders, substance abuse and premature deaths in the indigenous communities of the country,

“Each one of those children is a missing family member, a person who could not fulfill their purpose on this Earth because they lost their lives as part of this terrible system,” he added.

image source, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Caption, Deb Haaland is the United States Secretary of the Interior.

mistreatment and punishment

The full report from the US Department of the Interior is 106 pages long and compiles historical testimonies about the abuses committed in these centers.

In addition to separation from their families and forced internment, minors were forced to work and were victims of mistreatment.

“The federal boarding school system deployed systematic methodologies of militarization and identity alteration to try to assimilate American Indian children,” the report says.

“Standards were often enforced by corporal punishmentsuch as solitary confinement, flogging, starvation, whipping, slapping and handcuffing”.

“Sometimes the older indigenous children were forced to punish the younger ones.”

If they tried to escape, the punishment was worse. Besides, they were forbidden to speak their languages.

The US government is reviewing more than 98 million pages of records on the abuses that occurred in these boarding schools, which, however, were not always documented.

image source, Stacy Revere/Getty Images Caption, Entrance to a former American Indian school in Genoa, Nebraska, photographed in November 2021

Deborah Parker, director of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, recalled Wednesday the stories of a boarding school for indigenous children on the Tulalip reservation in Washington state, from where she is native

The school had a small cell and a basement where, routinely, at least one girl was chained to a heater and beatensaid the activist.

The United States government directly ran some of those boarding schools, backed by national laws and policies to “civilize” Native Americans.

“Federal Indian boarding schools had a lasting impact on Indian peoples and communities across the United States,” says the report, signed by Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior.

“That impact continues to influence in the lives of countless families, from the breakdown of families and nations, to the loss of languages, cultural and family practices.

A second volume of the report will cover burial sites, as well as the federal government’s investment in schools and impacts on indigenous communities.