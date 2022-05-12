NewsUS

The United States recognizes more than 500 deaths in 19 schools for indigenous children similar to those in Canada

The Sherman School for Indian Children Cemetery in Riverside, July 18, 2021

The US government on Wednesday presented the results of a wide-ranging investigation revealing that at least 500 children have died in 19 public schools for indigenous children since the 19th century.

And it is feared that there may be many more.

According to the Department of the Interior, child deaths in these boarding schools could amount to “thousands or tens of thousands”as investigations progress.

Among the first conclusions of the government report, the identification of 53 burials linked to these boarding schools stands out. Many of them are unidentified graves.

