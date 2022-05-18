The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez announced happy news

Juan José Rodríguez known on social media as ‘the Cougar Junior’ is the unrecognized son of Venezuelan singer José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez. This man is also a singer and has a significant number of records in his musical career that he started several years ago.

Through his social networks where he accumulates more than 10 thousand followers from all corners of the world, the Cougar Junior He is in permanent contact with his fans and for them he shares his best photos, previews of his work, trips and personal questions such as his state of health.

Now the Puma Junior surprised everyone on the little camera’s social network by announcing that he has just released the music video for the cumbia version of his father’s classic song, the Puma Rodriguez, called ‘Hold hands’. “Today is a great day at last you can enjoy the video clip ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ cumbia version with the Peruvian Rio Band Orchestra, it was a great team effort,” wrote Puma Junior.

The Cougar Junior. Source: instagram @elpumajunior

“I thank Río Band and its orchestra, musicians, engineers, Otoniel and his wife Antonela, the singers, also AnnyvStar, Machito director and his recording studio, my musical director for 30 years, A Duarte, Harol Rivas my engineer, to my musicians, to the teacher, Andres Arciniega, Eduardo Berastain, Chucho Navarro jr son of the founder of los panchos and to Jorge E Bancatan in the press”, completed the Cougar Junior.

The truth is that the video already has several views on the YouTube platform and in it you can see Puma Junior singing on stage with this Peruvian band and a giant screen behind it that has an image of him in which they are seen almost the same traits and genes of the Puma Rodriguez.