The unsinkable Cristiano Ronaldo / England / Manchester United / SOFOOT.com

Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely never as strong as when he is challenged. Heckled by his own supporters, swept away in a media whirlwind following his heat stroke at Everton a week ago, the Portuguese calmed everyone down with a new hat-trick this Saturday against Norwich. Allowing Manchester United to get back to dreaming of the Top 4.

Frustrated by the pitiful defeat of Manchester United against Everton last weekend, CR7 had spent his nerves on the phone of a young spectator. In the process, the Mersey police even announced the opening of an investigation to really determine what happened. In the meantime, the native of Madeira had apologized and invited this fan to attend a meeting at Old Trafford. A proposal finally rejected by his mother, indicating that her son did not want to see Ronaldo. Too bad, he could have seen the show of the Portuguese who scored a hat-trick against Norwich to give victory to Manchester United and put an end to a complicated week for him in the most beautiful way. Because in addition to this story with the young supporter of ToffeesCR7 also saw the British media indicate that he would not be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans – announced insistently on the bench Red Devils next season – for the rebuilding of United. Questioned, sometimes cropped by Ralf Rangnick, criticized by some of the supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo has, as always, responded to all these little people on the ground. And it was Norwich who paid the price.

A savior named CR7



Facing Norwich, Ronaldo recalled that he was nevertheless essential to these Red Devils. Yet devoid of blond locks, generally heralding a masterclass, the Portuguese did not need anyone or almost to make the powder speak. Although he received some offerings from Canary Islands as Dean Smith confided after this game: “Ronaldo makes the difference, but we gave him the first two goals on a plateau and Tim (Krul) should have saved the third. » A third goal which is of particular importance for the morale of Ronaldo. Already because it is the pawn of the victory – Norwich having returned to 2-2 -, but especially because it was marked on a free kick. An exercise in which the Portuguese has long failed in recent weeks, his last goal from a free kick dating back to September 2020. So yes, his opponents were generous, but it is anything but a coincidence that it was Ronaldo who gave them pay the bill. Confirmation by Ralf Rangnick at a press conference: “He showed against Tottenham and today that he can make a difference in those moments, in games like this, and it’s no coincidence that he’s the all-time leading goalscorer. . He showed it again today. »

The club of 100 in the viewfinder

Even more impressive, to register the 60and tripled in his career – the second since his return to United after the one planted against Tottenham on March 12 – the Portuguese only displays an xG of … 0.84. Or half that of his team. With his three additional pawns, CR7 is especially close to the bar of 100 achievements in the Premier League, he who now has 99. A bar he has already crossed in La Liga and which he narrowly missed in Serie A, and which only 32 players have achieved in Premier League history. A restricted club that Ronaldo should undoubtedly join in the coming days. Because the former Real Madrid striker is determined to end this season, and probably his second stint in the north of England, by bringing United back in his place. Understand in the Champions League. Although CR7’s statistics are more than correct (21 goals in 34 games in all competitions), any other result than a place in the top 4 would be seen as a failure for the one who returned with a bang last summer, accompanied of a storytelling that Netflix would not have denied. A complicated mission, but far from impossible. Because if Cristiano Ronaldo is not necessarily helped by his teammates – and in particular by his fellow defenders – he can count on the help of his rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, who are doing everything possible to ensure that Manchester United retains its dream of top 4. On the other hand, CR7 will not be able to count on the sympathy of Liverpool, with whom the Red Devils will go to a late Premier League match this Tuesday. From Reds who had inflicted a violent 5-0 to Manchester United in the first leg. A good opponent to cross the bar of 100 goals in the Premier League. But also to ensure that this comeback ends with a smile.

By Florian Porta