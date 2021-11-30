News

The unstoppable Måneskin: they also conquer The Voice (and Ariana Grande)

It is Måneskin Fever now in America. After the exhibition at Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, a trip to Ellen DeGeneres, the opening of the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas and the red carpet in a tuxedo and bow tie at the latest edition of the American Music Awards, the Roman band goes even further and performs on the stage of one of the most followed and loved television programs in the United States: The Voice. During the latest episode of NBC’s talent show, now in its twenty-first edition, Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan propose, in fact, a medley of their cover of Beggin ‘ and the new single Oh mama.

They do it in front of the jury made up of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande and in front of a delirious audience that sings at the top of their lungs wondering on social media why Damiano has decided to show off a Gucci wrestler onesie on stage, yet another provocation that, in all probability, will not leave Simone Pillon indifferent who, on the occasion of the performance of the Måneskin at the MTV European Music Awards 2021, had criticized the band because of the look, suggesting that they opt for a more appropriate wardrobe dedicated to respecting the male and female canons.

Meanwhile, the Måneskin star continues to be brighter than ever: I Wanna Be Your Slave it went gold in the United States, and the band has just announced new dates in the European festivals to be held in the summer of 2022. An escalation, theirs, which is unprecedented in modern history and which, amidst accusations of plagiarism by the Cousins ​​of Countryside in about the look and a selfie with Miley Cyrus, we know it will still give us a lot of satisfaction.

