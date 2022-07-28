The US and China, on the edge of a knife for a possible visit by Pelosi to Taiwan (Analysis)

China expresses its dissatisfaction with the possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan 1:03

(CNN) — No one can afford to appear weak.

The latest US standoff with China was sparked by leaked plans for a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, and is particularly dangerous because it’s driven by domestic politics on both sides of the Pacific.

The dispute is worsening already bad relations between the United States and China, as their 21st-century superpower struggle takes shape. It also complicates a call scheduled for Thursday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Taiwan has long seemed the most likely spark for a military escalation between the US and China.

Under the complicated web of agreements that govern relations with Beijing, Washington only grants formal diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China, but maintains close ties with Taiwan, an autonomous democracy over which China claims sovereignty.

The US’s policy of strategic ambiguity has left it unclear what it would do if China ever invaded Taiwan, in part to avoid encouraging a formal declaration of independence by the Taipei government. But the United States is required by law to offer Taiwan the means to defend itself.

China has vehemently warned that it will take “decisive and forceful” action if Pelosi visits. An attack on his plane is unthinkable. But there is speculation in Washington that China could follow its US military aircraft with fighter jets or even send planes to fly over Taiwan itself, a highly volatile scenario fraught with the possibility of miscalculation.

Given that rhetoric, it would be hard for China not to take unprecedented action if Pelosi visits. Xi has little room for a de-escalation before a national party congress later this year, which is expected to confirm his unusual third term.

Biden, perhaps unwisely, revealed that the US military was not enthusiastic about Pelosi’s visit. Now, if he convinces the Speaker of the House not to go, he will be accused of caving in to the Chinese, a burden no American president can tolerate, especially one whose approval rating has plummeted below 40%.

Pelosi, the third-ranking figure in the US government, has been fighting China over human rights for 30 years and is not the type to be intimidated. With Democrats at risk of losing the House in November’s midterm elections, she won’t be about to turn what could be one of her last big moves on the international stage into a retraction to Beijing.

The White House, keen to avoid offending a Democratic icon and mindful of the political sensitivity of trying to crack down on another branch of government, has been talking to Pelosi behind the scenes about the risks of her trip, according to CNN reports.

On Capitol Hill, aggressive advice comes from both sides of the aisle.

“We must not allow them to bluff and dictate to the United States, the greatest nation in the world, where our House Speaker should travel,” progressive Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Tuesday. “I mean, who are they to say that Speaker Pelosi shouldn’t go to Taiwan?”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighed in, saying Pelosi “shouldn’t back down now.” He also said he would lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan if he becomes House speaker next year, though that visit would potentially be less explosive than Pelosi’s, as Biden could argue to the Chinese that rival Republicans don’t represent his politics. .

Given the political tensions on both sides, it is hard to see how Biden and Xi can ease the situation.

Things could get messy if Xi asks Biden to prevent Pelosi’s visit. Biden is powerless to make that happen. But the Chinese leader could take offense if the House speaker makes the trip, further fracturing trust.

China, which is increasingly capable militarily, is also heeding bipartisan calls on Capitol Hill for strategic ambiguity to be abandoned and for the US to simply declare that it will defend Taiwan. Biden hasn’t exactly helped by repeatedly making statements that skip all the politics, only to have his aides back down.

Bonny Lin, director of the China Energy Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the best thing that could come out of the call is perhaps a mutual understanding of exactly what China would do if Pelosi leaves.

“Hopefully, there is something that the Chinese can give us in terms of understanding how China might respond so that the US and Taiwan can plan a way that doesn’t further escalate this dynamic,” Lin said.

But China may not yet know how it would respond, he added. And you may not be interested in measures that de-escalate the situation.

Much depends on what Pelosi decides to do.