The US blocks the Central Bank of Russia and applies more economic sanctions

WASHINGTON.- The United States cut the access of the Central Bank of Russia to its international reservespreventing the government of Vladimir Putin from accessing its financial cushion of 630,000 million dollars to defend the ruble, which was facing a free fall amid a bank run in Russia and a wave of sales of Russian assets in the markets.

It was announced over the weekend The government of Joe Biden and its European allies and in the G7 today implemented the “nuclear option” of the battery of economic sanctions on Moscow: they restricted the Central Bank’s access to its reserves, in addition to blocking Russian banks in the transfer system International Swifts. Both measures already had an immediate effect: the ruble was plummeting, there were long lines at ATMs and banks in Russian cities, and investors’ liquidations of Russian debt papers fueled fears of a new default.

“Putin’s war chest of $630 billion in reserves only matters if he can use it to defend his currency by selling those reserves for rubles. After today’s action, that will no longer be possible,” a senior White House official said in a conference call with reporters.

The Biden government also announced a new retaliation: it will sanction the Russian Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and its CEO, Kirill Dmitriev.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has banned Americans from conducting transactions with Russia’s Central Bank, its sovereign wealth fund and the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury confirmed in a statement, a action that “effectively immobilizes” any asset of the Central Bank in the United States.

“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities and will target funds that Putin and his inner circle rely on to enable their invasion of Ukraine.”Treasury Secretary said Janet Yellen. “Today, in coordination with partners and allies, we are fulfilling key commitments to restrict Russia’s access to these valuable resources,” she added.

Western powers have stifled Russia over the Ukraine invasion with a dramatic escalation of sanctions over the weekend., among which stood out the decision to financially isolate Moscow from the world by cutting off Russian banks from the main channel for global transactions, and restricting the Central Bank’s access to its reserves. The impact of both measures began to be seen this Monday, on a day of debacle for the Russian economy.

The blitzkrieg of western retaliation to isolate the president, Vladimir Putin, was expanded on Sunday with three notable announcements from the European Union: the closure of airspace for Russian planes, including private jets; an unprecedented decision to finance, for the first time, the purchase and delivery of weapons to a country under attack, in this case, Ukraine, and a ban on Russia’s propaganda machine with a censorship of two of the main Russian state media, Russia Today and Sputnik.

The White House has vowed to continue to escalate sanctions if Putin goes ahead with his invasion, and officials have been determined to make good on the promise to make the Ukraine invasion a “strategic failure” for Putin.

“Our strategy is to make sure that the economy regresses while President Putin decides to go ahead with his invasion of Ukraine. We are taking a variety of measures targeting Russian financial institutions, elites, and now the Russian Central Bank,” the official sources said.