The US Justice condemns a retired police officer for his role in the riots and the assault on the Capitol

A United States jury has condemned this Monday for assault and disorder a retired New York City police officer for his role in the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington, in which a motley and violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop Trump’s confirmation of victory. Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.

Thomas Webster, 56, has been found guilty on all six counts of assault and civil disorder, after three days of deliberation. The defendant tried unsuccessfully at trial to convince the jury that it was the police officer he assaulted who instigated the fight and that he always acted in self-defense.

The assaulted agent testified that it was difficult for him to breathe when Webster knocked him down and tore off his gas mask, details the NBC network.

Webster is the fourth Jan. 6 defendant to face those events in a popular jury trial and the first to be convicted on assault charges. Before him it was Dustin Thompson, Thomas Robertson and Guy Reffitt, who were found guilty on all charges against them.

Until now, more than 775 people have been arrested for their involvement in these riots on January 6, 2021. The FBI has indicated that there are detainees from almost each of the fifty states that make up the country.

The main accusation that prosecutors have presented is that of illegally entering a restricted place, about 640; while the rest of the most recurring charges are for aggression or resistance to authority.