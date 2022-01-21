The USD coin surpasses Tether on Ethereum

The stablecoin market took a shake as USD Coin (USDC) surpassed USD Tether (USDT) on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, USDC has now become the largest stablecoin on the ETH chain, surpassing USDT. A “stablecoin” is a type of crypto-ken that has its value tied to a fiat currency. Thanks to this fact, these coins do not suffer from a lot of volatility, hence their name. While it must be said that their value is not actually fixed, any depreciation or appreciation in fiat affects them by nature.

These coins can be minted on many blockchains, but the Ethereum chain has been the most popular option for years now. Tether and USD Coin are two of the largest stablecoins on the market right now. And while the supply of USDC has surpassed USDT on the ETH network, USDT is still the largest fiat token overall.Here is a chart showing how the supply of the two largest stablecoins on Ethereum has changed over the past year.

USDC appears to have enjoyed strong growth in the second half of the year | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update – Week 2 As can be seen in the chart above, USD Coin just surpassed Tether’s offering on the Ethereum blockchain. Over the course of 2021, USDC’s supply grew three times faster than USDT’s. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been the main driver behind this growth of the currency.

In the case of USDT, centralized exchanges and institutions have been the driver behind its growth. This is why Tether’s supply chart shows it is moving at a fast pace; these organizations usually mint these coins in large bursts. On the other hand, the USD Coin supply curve has more natural growth due to cryptocurrency traders using it for DeFi. The report predicts USDC will overtake USDT to become the largest overall stablecoin in 2022, as its growth has been much faster recently.

ETH price

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price is floating around $ 3.1k, down 3% over the past seven days. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has lost 20% of its value. The chart below shows the price trend of ETH over the past five days.

ETH Price Seems To Have Plunged Over The Last Days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView Ethereum has been in consolidation for a while, like most of the cryptocurrency market. At present, it is unclear when the coin might be able to exit this lateral movement.