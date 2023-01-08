Health

The Valencian Community wants to be a benchmark in health and wellness tourism – Castellón-Vinaròs

Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has promoted the preparation of a study that reflects the current situation of health and wellness tourism in the Valencian Community and proposes a series of recommendations, with the main objective of promoting this type of tourism and positioning the Community as a benchmark in health tourism, especially medical tourism and spas.

This publication, prepared by Castro Consulting under the name ‘Study on Health and Well-being Tourism in the Valencian Community’ and which will shortly be published on the Invat tur website and YouTube channel, arises from Turisme’s commitment to business community, entities and associations of the sector.

For the regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, “health tourism has great potential and has a long history in the Region”. “We have leading medical centers, as well as good air connectivity, which, together with the development of a complementary quality offer, has allowed us to position ourselves as a leading international destination,” he explained.

The head of Turisme highlighted the strengths of the Valencian Community as a destination for spa tourism and pointed out that “we have the Federation of Thermal Stations, and a product linked to mineral-medicinal waters and history”.

Likewise, he has highlighted the cohesion of this subsector, as well as the Imserso program “as a basis for work and promotion of spa tourism”, which is expected to attract more than 180,000 older people to the Community by 2023.

Source link

