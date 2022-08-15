“The Veil”, the new thriller from the creator of “Peaky Blinders”, starring Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of “Invisible Man” in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Moss She is an American actress and director who has participated in various successful productions, which has led her to win Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes. Moss made a firm leap to fame for her character as Peggy Olson on the series Mad Men and for her leading role as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale. She has also participated in feature films such as We (2018) Y The Invisible Man (2020); among other. Now, she will be the main character of TheVeil.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

From the information we have so far about the next miniseries of Hulu Y fx, The Veil will follow the relationship between two women who, according to the synopsis of the series, “play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret and the other a mission to confess it before thousands of lives are lost.

Writer Steven Knight arrives at the premiere of “Spencer” during the BFI film festival in London. (REUTERS)

Steven Knight write The Veilwhich will be a series that he will also executive produce together with Denise DiNovi Y Nina Tassler from PatMa Productions. Likewise, Moss Y Lindsey McManus through its studio Live & Squalor Pictures. FX Productions will handle the production. About, Knight stated:

“I am absolutely excited to tell this story, which is really international and very contemporary. We’ve brought together some of the most talented people in the business. I think it will be a historic television event.” In the same way, he added that he had wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time and finally got it.

Elisabeth Moss in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (hulu)

Nowadays, Elizabeth Moss prepares to continue her role as June Osborne in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale of Huluwhich premieres in September 2022. In addition, in terms of his recent work, he appeared as the main character in Shining Girls for AppleTV+ and will also star in a film based on the memoirs of former Congresswoman Katie Hill (who was the subject of a 2019 sex scandal in the US Congress), She Will Rise.

Moss in her role as one of the protagonists’ best friends in the horror film, “Us.” (Universal Pictures)

Mossis among the brightest prestigious faces on the international scene and now together with Steven Knight will bring everyone an exceptional project. The 40-year-old Californian is represented by WME, ocean avenue, RibisiEntertainment, Independent Talent Group in the UK and Hansen-Jacobson. Wait soon for more details.

KEEP READING:

“Wedding season”, the new romantic Netflix production seeks to break social conventions

“Tell Me More Lies,” Star+’s New Teen Drama, Has New Trailer

“Tell Me More Lies,” Star+’s New Teen Drama, Has New Trailer