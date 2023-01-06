The Venezuelan Willson Contreras SAID NO to the World Classic – SwingCompleto

By Guillermo Sanchez

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is just around the corner and all the players are getting in tune to be at the best level in the World Cup.

It is well known that the Caribbean teams always appear as the great candidates for the contest, apart from the United States and Japan or Taipei, they are the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico or Venezuela, strong contenders to take the honors.

In this particular it is known that “La Vinotinto” will have figures of the stature of Miguel Cabrera, José Altuve, Ronald Acuña Jr. or Salvador Pérez. These, directed by the hand of Omar López, want to reach the highest seat and take the title to the country of the tricolor and the stars.

Today the news has spread where it is reported that one of his “horses”, the receiver now of the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreraswill not participate in the Classic at the request of his new team.

According to Venezuelan journalist Juan Carlos Bravo: “Wilson Contreras will not be with Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. His new team, the St. Louis Cardinals, “suggested” that it would be better for him to stay working in Spring Training ».

The receiver is one of the best in his country and was expected to see participation from the hand of the Kansas City Royals player, Salvador Pérez. However, apparently López and company must start looking for a replacement.

Contreras comes off signing a five-year, $87.5 million deal with San Luis seeking to be the one to take over at catcher left behind by Yadier Molina after his retirement.

Will it be the opportunity to jump to the Olympus of the Gods of Francisco Alvarez? The one who is considered by MLB as the #1 prospect of all the Big Top is precisely a receiver and Venezuelan.

We’ll see…