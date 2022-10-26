Health

The Vice President questioned the increase in prepaid medical fees

Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner questions the increase in prepaid medical fees Photo archive Osvaldo Fanton
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner questioned the increase in prepaid medical fees / Archive photo: Osvaldo Fanton


Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner questioned the increase in prepaid medical fees that will take effect next December, noting that affects families “in an essential service such as health”.

This new increase, this time double digits (13.8%), is frankly unacceptable. that the Government authorized prepaid medicine companies, and that, in this way, they add up to the 114% annual increase granted. In other words, more than 20% over annualized inflation, “Fernández de Kirchner said Wednesday in a message he issued through his account on the social network Twitter.


The Vice President pointed out that “timely and reservedly” she expressed her “opinion against continuing to grant increases that affect Argentine families in an essential service such as health and that also aggravates the inflationary process.”

