The viceroys who governed Peru | IMP | FAMILY

At the beginning of the colony there were only two Viceroyalties in America: that of Mexico or New Spain and that of Peru. In the 18th century, two more viceroyalties were created in South America: New Granada and Río de la Plata.

The viceroy It had political, judicial, military, economic and religious powers. He was owed obedience by all the officials of the territories he governed. They corresponded ‘everything that the king would do, in case of being present’.

Forty were the viceroys who ruled the Peru since the creation of viceroyaltyand since Blasco Núñez Vela assumed such a high position in 1544, until December 9, 1824, when the last of them, Don José de la Serna, was defeated in the Battle of Ayacucho by the head of the independent armies, General Don Antonio José de Sucre.

Two of the most important, according to historians are. Andres Hurtado de Mendoza (1556-1561). The third viceroy of Peru pacified the viceroyalty and commanded respect for authority. For this, he ordered the execution of the most dangerous subjects and those who were not, he deported them to Spain or Chile. He promoted agriculture. Wheat was first harvested in his time.

Other viceroy was Francisco de Toledo, fifth viceroy of the Peru. He regulated life in the cities, councils, taxes, administration of justice, etc. He reorganized the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos. Two negative works: the cruel execution of Túpac Amaru I and the establishment of the mita, ruthless forced labor of the Indians in the mines.

Manuel Amat y Juniet (1761-1776) was the 31st viceroy.

