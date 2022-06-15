The video game, pioneer of the metaverse for almost twenty years

In 2004, they were making a metaverse unknowingly. At the origin of one of the greatest successes of the video game of the 2000s, the creators of “World of Warcraft” had scripted quests and battles that attracted millions of players in a medieval and fantastic universe all in pixels. The publisher Blizzard had also made possible direct communication between players and established a trade in virtual objects. In this example as in others, any resemblance with the digital worlds being developed by Meta (ex-Facebook), Epic Games or The Sandbox is not coincidental.

“For a long time, the video game industry didn’t talk about metaverses, but it gradually brought blocks that make up metaverses today,” notes Jean-Christophe Liaubet, analyst on the subject for the consulting agency Fabernovel.

In fact, many video games meet one or more of the criteria listed in the definition of metaverse written by Matthew Ball, a leading North American author on virtual worlds: multi-user, immersive, in real time, in a world open, with a functional economy. “It is in this that video games are a pioneer of the metaverse”, abounds Arthur de La Brunière, also an analyst at Fabernovel.

A genesis in video games

Admittedly, a key element of the metaverse is still missing from video game production: unlike future virtual worlds, games stop when players are not playing. But for the rest, the genesis of the metaverse is beautiful and well written in the video game.

In addition to aesthetics in pixels and 3D, “World of Warcraft” nearly twenty years ago and today’s metaverse thus share the same desire to accommodate a large number of players simultaneously. In completely different genres, gangster games from the “GTA” franchise or adventure games like “Assassin’s Creed” have for years allowed their players to evolve as they please in an open world, like in a metaverse. Similarly, the augmented reality game “Pokemon Go” – which since 2016 has seen millions of users roam their neighborhoods to capture small monsters on their smartphone screens – turns out to be as immersive as a metaverse could be.

From “Fortnite” “skins” to NFT

But the similarities don’t stop there. While a “functional economy” appears to be a fundamental element of a metaverse, it is clear that the premises of a market for totally virtual goods and services have made the profits of many video game publishers, long before NFTs. and blockchains that some imagine widespread in metaverses.

In the phenomenal games “League of Legends”, “Roblox” or the famous “Fortnite”, the purchase of virtual objects intended for the avatars of the players is a real business. Worth a few euro or dollar cents but often denominated in a digital currency specific to the video game in question, these microtransactions for the purchase of “skins” (virtual objects and clothing) generate billions of dollars in revenue. . They are even sometimes the only source of profit for certain games to which it is possible to subscribe for free.

The video game, before Web3

At the forefront of the emergence of metaverse, bosses in the video game sector have long theorized the success of the concept. Especially if they protect the front door from it. “The video game is becoming a leading social activity”, explained, in February 2020, Tim Sweeney, the boss of Epic Games. It is therefore hardly surprising to see the appearance in “Fortnite” of a series of concerts entirely online where millions of players sheathe their weapons, abandoning the game which brought them together initially, to wiggle their hips in front of the giant avatars. artists like singer Ariana Grande, rapper Travis Scott and soon Franco-Malian artist Aya Nakamura.

Regularly cited among the champions of the future of the metaverse, Epic Games with “Fortnite” underlines the strength of the links that exist between the metaverse and the video game sector. From Roblox to Microsoft, Facebook’s other major competitors in this area are almost all gaming giants. As for emerging metaverses, many of them are initiated to offer a video game experience.

Thus the creator of the community The Diggers (17,000 registered on a forum of the Discord exchange platform), Florian Freyssenet, he launched with some members in the construction of a game on The Sandbox. “We talk about blockchain, decentralized Web3 but, basically, we especially want to make our own video game,” he says. The circle is complete.

