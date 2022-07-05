The Villa Romana Albir museum is transformed into an open-air cinema for the festival

Open-air cinema returns to the l’Alfàs festival. During this week films are shown for all audiences at a popular price of three euros. Comedy, super heroes, musical or historical are genres that can be enjoyed with European and American proposals that will be exhibited at the Villa Romana Albir museum.

Tuesday, July 5, 10:00 p.m. This Tuesday the winner of the last Goya awards, The Good Pattern. Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem, the acid portrait of businessman Julio Blanco It is among the best of his filmography.. In his argument, he places him awaiting the imminent visit of a commission that will decide his fate. However, everything seems to conspire against him. Working against the clock, Blanco tries to solve the problems of his employees, crossing all lines imaginable.

Wednesday, July 6, 10:00 p.m. The Last Duel is a historical drama thriller film directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Damon stars in the title role alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, with Affleck and Harriet Walter in a supporting role. In this adaptation, they address the story of a woman who, being harassed in medieval France, denounces him in search of justice.

Thursday, July 7, 10:00 p.m. The comedy Official Competition brings together as protagonists for the first time Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, they tell the misadventures of a billionaire businessman who believes that with the cinema he will achieve the transcendence and social prestige that he desires. The comedic portrayal of the stars’ ego struggle and eccentricities will give plenty of play.

Friday, July 8, 10:00 p.m. West Side Story It is the musical with which Steven Spielberg wanted to debut in the genre. In this case, he takes up the work that marked an era in Hollywood in the 1960s to provide a current look in which he preserves the New York setting of the mid-20th century and the great themes of Leonard Bernstein and the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim.

Saturday, July 9, 10:00 p.m. The closure comes with a superhero movie. In this case, the desired and valued adaptation of the batman directed by Matt Reeves. batman it stars Robert Pattinson and features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright. A look that returns to the origins of the masked man as a detective has conquered critics and the public.

