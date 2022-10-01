“The Voice Kids”: Raynaud and Romane fly over the semi-final

Last skimming before the final. This Saturday, the last sixteen talents in the running for “The Voice Kids” competed on TF 1. With eight places for the final live next Saturday, two per team. On this penultimate evening of season 8, the coaches each had to part with half of their workforce. Not without difficulty, starting with Patrick Fiori. The Corsican singer decided to qualify the young Raynaud, originally from Reunion and whose interpretation of “Chiquitita” by Nana Mouskouri was unanimously acclaimed. Same thing for Aivan, 13 years old, impeccable on “The desire to love” by Daniel Lévi.

On the side of Julien Doré, the choice was also complex. Nevertheless, the interpreter of “Coco Câline” offered the precious sesame to Loghane, touching on “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA. As well as the young Arthur, only eight years old, not necessarily very fair but very energetic in taking up “Kiss You” by One Direction.

Benevolent eliminations

The evidence was to be found in the purse of Kendji Girac. Among his four semi-finalists, the winner of “The Voice” in 2014 did not hesitate for long. Romane, 14, once again knew how to bluff him by rubbing shoulders with a particularly difficult title: “Listen” by Beyoncé. “It’s impossible to sing!” “warned Louane immediately before remaining speechless at the vocal prowess of the young lady from Var. Ditto for Sara, in Spanish on the famous “Besame Mucho” by Consuelo Velázquez. With gestures worthy of a star and an impeccably placed voice, the schoolgirl was a hit.