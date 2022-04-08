The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan walks away from Negan and gets into a new role

The Walking Dead is ending with season 11 on AMC; And while the crew and cast said their goodbyes last week on the film set, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking on a new role stepping away from Negan.

April 07, 2022 9:47 p.m.

The Walking Deadthe most successful zombie drama of all time on television, is coming to an end with season 11 through the broadcast network AMC. Next Sunday, April 10, the network is scheduled to release the final episode of the second part of this installment, while the cast and crew members finished production work on the set last week.

The Walking Dead Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan Steps Into New Leading Role

As fans know, the franchise has several projects on the table including a spinoff on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBridge) which has no name or debut date. AMC is also scheduled to release the upcoming spin-off this summer. Tales of the Walking Deadwhile promoting Isle of the Deadthe spinoff drama centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which will be released in 2023.

And while The Walking Dead wraps up filming for the series’ eleventh and final season and Jeffrey Dean Morgan waits to reprise his role as Negan on Isle of Dead, the actor is preparing to star in his next horror movie called Felixfrom the hand of producer Joe Carnahan.

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has booked his next film role in the new horror flick, with a character estranged from Negan who is described as a concerned father while his son Charlie gets involved with a doll-esque style. Annabelle.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan walks away from negan in The Walking Dead and stars alongside Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in new horror movie

In the new film production, Charlie is played by the actor from the television series Netflix, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, while his character, and his best friend Jimmy, try to make their own movie and become “great Hollywood directors.”

Inspiration for your movie quickly found in Felix, an old ventriloquist dummy that Charlie’s father (Morgan) finds among his late mother’s belongings. But as the doll becomes the antagonist in Charlie and Jimmy’s movie, he unleashes an increasingly sinister and disturbing series of events, which could prove that Felix has a mind of his own.