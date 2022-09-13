The Walking Dead season 11: Why Carol could be the only one of the group to die

There are only a few weeks left for fans to see their favorite characters again with the premiere of the last part of season 11 of The Walking Dead. There are eight episodes that will close the fascinating horror story, while Melissa McBride talks about the future of Carol Peletier.

September 08, 2022 00:35 a.m.

season 11 of The Walking Dead It will conclude the story that began in 2010 inspired by the saga written by Robert Kirkman. The last 8 episodes of the zombie series will be broadcast on the AMC television network from Sunday, October 2 as planned and will show the heroes of the apocalypse giving their last fight. A battle in which none of them are guaranteed to be safe, including Carol Peletier.

The reason why Carol Peletier could be the only major character of the group to die during The Walking Dead finale

Carol Peletier has been played by Melissa McBride since the first season of The Walking Dead, when the character joined the group of survivors led by Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln). In all this time, fans of the AMC series have seen her facing death repeatedly while she tries to save her own. With that, she has shown her bravery throughout history. However, it is unknown what might happen to him during the end of the drama.

The character of Melissa McBride could be in danger of death after the end that will hit the screen with the last part of season 11 of The Walking Dead. Let us remember that among the main characters that have been part of the original cast of the series, Carol Peletier is the only one not to appear in upcoming spin-off projects in development for the successful franchise and will debut next year.

Deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), after the end of The Walking Dead they will return with new stories through the spin-off set in New York, titled The Walking Dead: Dead Cityinitially called Isle of the Dead. A new series that will premiere in 2023 and whose pilot episode has already been filmed since last month. This could certainly be a sign that both characters will make it out alive when the main series concludes.

Carol Peletier is the only major character not in an upcoming The Walking Dead project.

Also important to note, a Daryl Dixon-focused spin-off of The Walking Dead is in the works. the character of Norman Reedus will continue a new story which was initially going to star alongside Carol Peletier, but after Melissa McBridge’s refusal to participate in the project for personal reasons, her role in the spin-off has been ruled out. This could mean that Carol’s story could culminate with season 11.

It is also likely that the franchise will later decide to work on another spin-off series that is centered around Carol Peletier, whose future is totally unknown. However, this will be known for sure when The Walking Dead airs the final episode. Although the series will surely need to kill someone important in the end, Melissa McBride recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly as part of her fall forecast, but she made it clear that Carol’s story won’t end with season 11.