The Walking Dead: What we suspected about the last scene that Daryl Dixon will have

April 03, 2022 4:06 p.m.

the popular series The Walking Dead is getting closer to its end with season 11, which is why fans are eager to know how the drama will end after so many years. However, a recent behind the scenes video shows what the last moment of Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) with his trademark motorcycle by the end of the show.

The Walking Dead Season 11: Daryl’s last scene will be riding his motorcycle

The Walking Dead based on the comic series Robert Kirkman of the same name, the show follows a group of survivors trying to live in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies and others willing to do whatever it takes to survive. Now, after so much time, the drama has managed to get more than seasons and a couple of spin-offs that continue the story with different characters.

The main characters of The Walking Dead were played by andrew lincoln, danai gurira and Jeffery Dean Morgan like Rick Grimes, Michonne and Negan. However, another of the favorite actors and who won everyone’s heart was Norman Reedus, with a character that was not in the comics version, Daryl Dixon. The star has appeared since the first season and has managed to stay until the end of the show and fans are eager to know what his last moment will be like.

However, the current cinematographer of The Walking Dead, Duane Manwiller, has revealed the video of the last scene of Daryl Dixon riding his signature motorcycle. In the post, Manwiller states that the filming of the drama has finished and that the small clip he shared belongs to one of the final moments that was filmed for the show and that it would be a long journey.

“Daryl Dixon’s last ride. I’m going to miss you Norman. Thanks for the wild ride,” Manwiller wrote in his post.

For some time now, fans have been wondering about the end of many characters, especially Daryl Dixon and Carol (Melissa McBride). But, according to the information that has been revealed for some time, the actors who play them are working on a spin-off to continue their stories after the events that occur in the 11th season and movie of the show. Which means that it could be released by 2023.

While, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) will have a limited series called Isle of the Dead where they explore a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which means that they both managed to survive the last season of The Walking Dead.