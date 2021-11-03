The war between the Taliban and ISIS in Afghanistan

In the last two and a half months, since Kabul was conquered by the Taliban, a dangerous and sometimes hard to understand rivalry has intensified in Afghanistan, seen from here: that between the Taliban and ISIS, two extremist Sunni groups, considered terrorist by many Western countries, which share the goal of building some kind of Islamic state based on a very strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law). It is a rivalry that comes from afar and that is showing itself in all its violence through attacks – such as the one on Tuesday in a hospital in Kabul -, the exhibition of corpses in the streets and “extra-judicial” killings, that is, murders committed or authorized by a state authority without being preceded by a judicial proceeding.

The relations between the two groups have entered “a new phase”, wrote the specialized site War on the Rocks, which began after the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan and which “will almost certainly be bloody and violent.”

There is talk of a “new phase” because this enmity in Afghanistan is not a new thing. It began to develop in 2015, that is, since the birth of ISIS-K (or the Khorasan Province of the Islamic State), which can be roughly defined as the Afghan division of the Islamic State.

Already then (but also today) the Taliban were allied with al Qaeda, a large Sunni organization that competed with ISIS for the supremacy of the global jihadist world, and even then ISIS and the Taliban had significant ideological differences. While ISIS-K, as well as the main nucleus of the organization (later defeated in Iraq and Syria), advocated the creation of an Islamic Caliphate that extended beyond the borders of a single state, the Taliban had more local objectives: they wanted to regain power in Afghanistan and impose a radical interpretation of Sharia law within national borders. ISIS also accused the Taliban of being “apostates” for adopting too soft positions in applying the norms of Islam; the Taliban claimed that ISIS was a heretical extremist group.

With the withdrawal of American soldiers, and with the rapid disintegration of the Afghan security forces, the Taliban managed to recapture Afghanistan last August and at the same time, new spaces for ISIS-K opened up, which immediately took advantage of the new instability, as well as the mass evasions from Afghan prisons that occurred during the capture of Kabul. In those confused days of mid-August, thousands of detainees had been released, including many people accused of terrorism and of being affiliated with ISIS.

The beginning of a “new phase” had already been seen on August 26, when ISIS-K killed nearly 200 Afghan civilians gathered outside Kabul airport in an attempt to board one of the planes engaged in evacuation of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul.

In the following weeks, ISIS-K carried out numerous attacks both in areas of the country where its presence is considered more solid, such as the city of Jalalabad (in the east), and in areas that until then had been quite outside the country. its range, such as the cities of Kandahar and Kunduz.

The greatest violence is taking place precisely in the province of Nangarhar, where Jalalabad is located and where a kind of secret and extremely bloody war seems to have been going on for weeks.

Secunder Kermani, correspondent of BBC in Jalalabad, he recounted what is happening in the city and the widespread violence witnessed by the local inhabitants. Kermani wrote that almost every day bodies of people killed are found on the sides of the roads, “some shot or hanged, some beheaded. Many have handwritten tickets in their pockets accusing them of being members of the Afghan division of the Islamic State ”. No one is claiming the murders and many believe that they are extra-judicial killings carried out by the Taliban against people suspected of being part of ISIS-K: «The two groups have started a dirty and bloody war. Jalalabad is the front of this war, ”wrote Kermani.

The suspicion also stems from the fact that at the head of the intelligence services of the province of Nangarhar there is a man known by the name of Dr Bashir, who had already fought and defeated ISIS in the past and who had gained a reputation for great ferocity and violence. Dr Bashir denied being involved in the many killings in recent weeks and argued that the Taliban have no reason to worry about the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

Despite Dr Bashir’s claims, it appears that ISIS is managing to achieve some success and embarrass the new Taliban government, for example by attacking the Shiite-oriented Hazara minority, long persecuted in Afghanistan but now the Taliban. they are trying to build peaceful relationships. Avinash Paliwal, Deputy Director of the SOAS South Asia Institute at the University of London and an expert on Afghanistan, told al Financial Times that these attacks carried out by ISIS-K “will exacerbate a sectarian fault that is not in the interest of the Taliban to really ignite”, and added that “violence will increase and it will be ‘free for all'”.

With its attacks, ISIS is also causing an erosion of the Afghan population’s confidence in the Taliban and their ability to restore peace and security to the country. For years, in fact, the Taliban had claimed to be the only group capable of stabilizing Afghanistan. However, things are proving to be more complicated than the leaders of the group had predicted, also because the local Taliban commanders are having a lot of difficulty in countering the terrorist and guerrilla tactics adopted by ISIS.

It is difficult to predict how the rivalry between the two groups will develop, and at what level of violence.

Fear, he wrote War on the Rocks, is that the Afghan division of ISIS tries to become even more active and effective by recruiting Taliban fighters disappointed by the new regime, which in a sense is trying to gain international legitimacy by collaborating with different countries and at the same time becoming more attackable by the more radical and extremist fringes. Furthermore, with the withdrawal of the Americans and NATO forces, ISIS-K is now able to concentrate all its forces directly against the Taliban, carrying out even more frequent and violent attacks than in the past.