The week as expected begins with strength and the odds are that from this moment on, between physiological ups and downs, it will continue to rise until Friday. Our view from now on is as follows: the weekly low of the equity markets has probably already been marked. Once the forecast has been made, now from day to day, we will monitor the levels that will keep the uptrend intact and then the further forecast lines will be drawn.

At 7:16 pm on the trading day on November 1st we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,782

Eurostoxx Future

4,267

Ftse Eb Future

27,020

S&P 500 Index

4,595.66.

The trend is bullish but the annual fractal has turned to the downside since early August

In red our annual forecast on the global weekly stock index for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 29 October.



What are the expectations for next week?

Low on Monday and then up until Friday. To date, as written in the introduction of this report, the forecast remains confirmed.

Price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of the equity indices analyzed

Dax Future

15,530 / 15,640

15,856 / 16,045

Eurostoxx Future

4,205 / 4,243

4,291 / 4,325

Ftse Mib Future

26.700 / 26.800

27.450 / 27.690

S&P 500 Index

4,560 / 4,589

4,659 / 4,745

If our view turns out to be correct, from tomorrow the path should be directed towards the area of ​​the highs to be reached by this Friday.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,468.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.177.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.470.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.551.

What multidays trading operations do you recommend for Tuesday and the following days?

Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.

How might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

Opening on the lows and closing on the highs.