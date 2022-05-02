The Weeknd Praises Ariana Grande’s Production Skills

While the group ABBA recently made a comeback with “Voyage”, their first album in 40 years, Björn Ulvaeus has just admitted that this reunion is, in his eyes, a huge risk.

As a reminder, the Swedish group will soon embark on a series of “groundbreaking” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, starting May 27.

But despite the success of this reformation, Björn admits to being worried.

“It’s a huge risk and most people I talk to don’t realize it,” he told The Sunday Times. “They tell us ‘Oh it’s fine. Sometimes I wake up at four in the morning and I’m like ‘What did we do?'”

The “Voyage” tour will see digital versions of the four band members performing alongside an orchestra.

In addition, the group recently settled its lawsuit against a cover group, ABBA MANIA, out of court.

As a reminder, they had sued them a few months ago for infringement of their trademark. In legal documents, the Swedish icons have described the band as “parasitic and in bad faith”, claiming that ABBA MANIA made fans believe the real band approved of their existence. It was stated in those same documents that ABBA gave ABBA MANIA the opportunity to change their name, a suggestion they declined. As Billboard relays, the two groups have now reached an agreement, the terms of which will remain confidential. However, it was revealed by one of the documents filed by ABBA’s lawyers that the cover band agreed to no longer call themselves ABBA.