The WHO clarifies that Paxlovid is the best treatment to avoid admissions for covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of antiviral against covid Paxloviddeveloped by the American pharmaceutical Pfizerfor mild patients but with risk of hospitalization.

The treatment, which combines antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, It is the fifth that the WHO recommends in non-severe patients with risk of hospitalization, along with the remdesivirthe molnupiravir and the two based on monoclonal antibodies (sotrovimab and the casirivimab-imdevimab cocktail).

The use of these four treatments is indicated patients “at high risk of hospitalization” after contracting covidincluding elderly, unvaccinated or immunosuppressed people.

In the case of paxlovid, these experts have stated that “it can avoid further hospitalizations than its alternatives”, is potentially less harmful than molnupiravir, and is easier to manage than remdesivir and monocolonal antibodies, for which the intravenous route is used.

However, they have not recommended for use in low-risk patients, since the benefits are trivial. and they haven’t done no recommendation for patients with severe covidas there are currently no trial data on nirmatrelvir/ritonavir for this group.

In those more serious cases WHO has continued to recommend the use of corticosteroidsinterleukin-6 receptor antagonists, and baricitinib.

For its recommendation, WHO has relied on new data from two essays randomized controlled trials involving 3,100 patients. In them, nirmatrelvir/ritonavir was shown to reduce hospital admissions (84 fewer admissions per 1,000 patients). The evidence suggested that there were no important differences in mortality, and that there was little or no risk of adverse effects leading to drug discontinuation.

At a press conference, the head of WHO Covid-19 Clinical Care, Janet Victoria Diazclarified that studies have shown a reduction of hospital admissions by 85%. However, this medication “is not for everyone”, as this combination has not been tested in pregnant women or in children under 18 years of age. Similarly, he specified that the patient you should tell your doctor about whether you take any other medication, as ritonavir may affect the metabolism of other drugs.

In addition, it has been clarified that “in no case” this drug replaces vaccination. “It’s extraordinarily important to do prevention to prevent people from developing serious illness or dying, and I think vaccination is one of the key interventions for prevention, so these therapies don’t replace a vaccine, they just give us another treatment option for those patients who will get infected and who have a higher risk, such as those patients with chronic conditions, for example,” he insisted.

Recommended antiviral treatments “should be administered as soon as possible in the course of the disease”, emphasizes the WHO, which expressed concern about the access problems to these treatments especially in low- and middle-income countriesfor him high market price of most of these drugs.

While at the end of 2020 there were already around a dozen vaccines against covid (which the WHO was gradually including in its list of recommendations), the development of treatments was slower.