The wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, the widow of Elvis Presley and Shakira… The climb of the steps that swings in Cannes

Planet Marche. – Day 9. Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and a host of unexpected guests attended the biopic screening Elvissigned Baz Luhrmann, this Wednesday, May 25, at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

In 2019, Elton John had climbed the steps of the Cannes Film Festival, on the occasion of the screening of the biopic Rocketman. Three years later, the Croisette has brought to light a completely different music legend. Austin Butler indeed embodies the rocker Elvis in the highly anticipated eponymous film, signed Baz Luhrmann and unveiled this Wednesday, May 25 at the Palais des festivals. The opportunity for the actor to walk this mythical red carpet for the first time, alongside the filmmaker, Olivia DeJonge and Tom Hanks.

The film crew was preceded by a host of guests, including Camélia Jordana – a fan of singing Jailhouse Rock-, Déborah Lukumuena, Karim Leklou and director Maïmouna Doucouré. The latter gave way to Léna Situations and Emmanuelle Béart, adorned with an immaculate cape covered with feathers. Rebecca Hall and Noomi Rapace, both members of the jury, also posed on this very busy red carpet, not far from Agathe Rousselle.

In video, “06400-Cannes”: the postcard from the Cannes Film Festival 2022, episode 2

Sharon Stone rock look

For her part, the top Winnie Harlow has reserved a real show for photographers, delighted to immortalize her at leisure. The rock group Måneskin also made a remarkable entrance. The formation, which sings in Baz Luhrmann’s film, had opted for scintillating costumes. Around 6:45 p.m., a few unexpected guests appeared. Among them, Sharon Stone, dressed in a rock look, who skilfully captured the theme of the evening. The actress sported a red sequin dress, slightly tousled hair and sunglasses worthy of the “King”.

Latinos Ricky Martin, Shakira and Georgina Rodriguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, also created a sensation on the steps of the festival. Kylie Minogue and the top Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and companion of Austin Butler, also dazzled the Croisette. Around 7 p.m., the team ofElvis in turn rushed on the red carpet, in the company of Priscilla Presley, the widow of the rocker. A climb of the steps which took place in a warm atmosphere.

Diamond and ruby ​​belt

Austin Butler, who wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie, embellished with a blue rose in the buttonhole, had thus passed his arm around the shoulders of Baz Luhrmann. The filmmaker, who was making his big comeback to the festival, surrounded by his wife and daughter, hugged Priscilla Presley himself. Tom Hanks, meanwhile, took the opportunity to take a selfie. Baz Luhrmann’s belt sparkled from the top of the steps. A piece made of diamonds and rubies, made by his wife Catherine. It stood out, in red letters, the word “Elvis”.