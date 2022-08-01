The winner of the Mega Millions takes US $ 1,337 million (+ video)

Finally, one lucky man won the Mega Millions jackpot. In total, the Illinois resident got the $1.337 billion at stake ($780.5 million in cash).

According to a note from the site itself, he matched the six numbers of the draw on July 29 (the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the golden Mega Ball 14).

It was also revealed that this was the second largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history, second only to the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket,” said Pat McDonald, Senior Director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

“We are delighted to have witnessed one of the biggest prize pools in gaming history,” he added.

Although, he expressed his desire to know who won “this exciting race”, a recent report He indicated that the identity is not yet known, since the state allows the privacy of the winners to be respected.

Although the big news was that someone managed to win the jackpot, many dollars were distributed last Friday night.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZES

According to him place, 26 tickets matched all five white balls to win the second level prize. Six of them included the optional Megaplier worth $2 million each: three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa, and Pennsylvania.

The other 20 second-tier prizes worth $1 million each were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For guessing four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 375 tickets earned a third-tier prize. Of those, 68 also included the optional Megaplier worth $20,000 each; the remaining 307 win the standard prize of $10,000.

Overall, 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold across the nine prize tiers in the drawing on July 29, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.

MEGA MILLIONS

According to the information offered, the jackpot for the next drawing this Tuesday, August 2 is reset to its current starting value of $20 million ($11.6 million in cash).

if you wonder where and how can you play Mega Millions, you should know that it is possible to do so in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Beware, Mega Millions tickets are not sold outside of the United States. As we have explained before, each ticket costs $2.00.

Players can choose six numbers from two different groups: five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball), or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers in a draw.