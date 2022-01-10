The winners in the musical categories of the Golden Globes

No Time to Die became the third song in a James Bond film to win the Golden Globes for Best Original Song yesterday, Sunday, January 9th. This brings the song, written by Billie Eilish together with her brother Finneas, closer and closer to an Oscar nomination and, why not, to victory.





Skyfall by Adele e Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith were the first two Bond songs to win at the Golden Globes. They then, subsequently, also became the first two songs of the cult series to also triumph at the Oscars.

Hans Zimmer, with Dunes, instead took home the Golden Globes for Best Original Score. This is the composer’s third win in the category, having triumphed in 1994 with The Lion King and in 2000 with the soundtrack de Gladiator. Later he then won the Oscar, always for The Lion King, but not for Gladiator, which lost the OSCR to The tiger and the hidden dragon by Tan Dun.

That’s why the Golden Globes didn’t air this year

The Golden Globes are usually among the highest rated (and funniest) prizes. NBC, however, refused to air the show this year. A choice made as a reaction to accusations of financial and ethical deficiencies. But also for the problems of diversity among its members reported for the first time a year ago since Los Angeles Times.

The organization has since revised its statutes and taken measures on the diversity front. Despite this, however, many members of the entertainment industry have decided to boycott the awards until they are happy with the changes.

This year’s Golden Globes were presented with a private event with no celebrities and nominated artists present, as well as no livestream. The winners were announced on the organization’s website and on social media. Despite everything, however, they gave us an insight into what could be the winners of the 2022 Oscars.

Indeed, 6 of the last 10 Golden Globes winners for Best Original Song went on to win the Oscar. Finally, 7 of the last 10 winners of the prestigious award for the best original soundtrack also triumphed at the awards given by the Academy.



