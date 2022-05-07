‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: Margot Robbie criticized Leonardo DiCaprio for avoiding this shocking scene

Audiences saw Leonardo DiCaprio play con man-turned-author Jordan Belfort in The wolf of Wall Street. Although DiCaprio acted out many scenes from Belfort’s book on the big screen, there was one take the actor couldn’t do.

But with just a few words, DiCaprio’s co-star, Margot Robbie, convinced him to shoot one of the film’s most provocative moments.

Leonardo DiCaprio knew Margot Robbie would be a star

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Margot Robbie managed to impress Oscar winners DiCaprio and Scorsese even before they cast her. She captivated the two movie legends by going beyond what the script asked her to do.

“In my head I was like, ‘You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don’t do something impressive, nothing will ever come of it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, take it. So I start yelling at him and he yells at me. And he is really scary. I can barely keep up,” he once told Harper’s Bazaar.

So Robbie decided to take a chance.

“And she ends it by saying, ‘You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now come over here and kiss me,’” she recalled. “So I get really close to his face and then I say, ‘Maybe I should kiss him.’ When else am I going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio? But another part of my brain clicks and I say, Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘Fuck you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room went completely silent and I froze.”

It was a gamble that paid off, giving him the role of a lifetime. He would later further impress DiCaprio in the actual film. the reborn The star knew she was going to be a star during the scene where Robbie throws water in her face.

“On wolf of wall street, Seeing Margot walk in and read that scene with me, I knew I was witnessing a dynamic presence in the cinema that was about to be,” he said. Sunday’s project (via Marie Claire).

Margot Robbie convinced Leonardo DiCaprio to do this embarrassing scene

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W64977o_FlY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Given the nature of the film and its premise, there were some scenes that Robbie was initially unsure about shooting. This being his first major Hollywood movie, he was worried about stripping naked. Especially since the accessibility of the internet meant that nude scenes of him would be ubiquitous.

“It was like, if I do this, there will always be YouTube clips of this, there will always be slow-motion versions. It’s not just the repercussions on myself; my brothers have to deal with it, my grandparents have to deal with it,” he told IndieWire in 2014. “It’s not just something that affects me; It affects everyone around me. So it’s not something to be taken lightly. Obviously, I thought a lot about it.”

But she was not the only actress who had to overcome certain limitations. Speaking to the LA Times, Robbie revealed that there was one scene in the book that DiCaprio was not interested in filming. Originally, he planned to do a much softer, watered-down version of the shot. But Robbie would soon persuade him to do the embarrassing take by shouting his commitment.

“The day Leo was filming the scene, [the actress portraying a dominatrix] I was going to pour candle wax on it,” Robbie recalled. “I was like, ‘You know, if you were really committed to this character and wanted to do it authentically, you would do the same thing. Just say’. And Leo is like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’”

Robbie’s words led DiCaprio to embrace the book’s scene in all its glory.

Margot Robbie was petrified before filming her nude scene

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/1rLV3t3kVEE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although she agreed to go ahead, Robbie revealed that she was nothing short of looking forward to the nude scene.

“My first risque scene was standing in the doorway, totally naked,” she once told The New York Times. “So that was a headlong dive. And I was petrified. I came to work that morning and I was shaking, so scared, like, ‘I can’t do this.

Fortunately, a member of the crew offered the me, tony star in a few drinks to ease your worries.

“And I was like, ‘It’s 9 in the morning!’ And he says, ‘We’re in New York!’ So I said, ‘Okay, hook up a brother,’” he recalled. “And I had three shots of tequila and then I took my clothes off and I did the scene and I was fine. It really helped my hands stop shaking and he gave me a little confidence boost.”

RELATED: How Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Can Avoid the ‘Baggage’ That Comes With the Doll Story