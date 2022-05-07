Entertainment

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: Margot Robbie criticized Leonardo DiCaprio for avoiding this shocking scene

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

Audiences saw Leonardo DiCaprio play con man-turned-author Jordan Belfort in The wolf of Wall Street. Although DiCaprio acted out many scenes from Belfort’s book on the big screen, there was one take the actor couldn’t do.

But with just a few words, DiCaprio’s co-star, Margot Robbie, convinced him to shoot one of the film’s most provocative moments.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Viral Video | Teacher reviews a student’s exam and sees that he asks ‘sorry Chayanne’ | VIRAL

6 mins ago

Who are the members of the Illuminati? Explanation of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

8 mins ago

the statement of a coach who sparked controversy

10 mins ago

The video that shows Amber Heard’s “shocked” reaction when she ran into Johnny Depp during the trial – Prensa Libre

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button