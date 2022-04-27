The women in Elon Musk’s life: why the richest man in the world is a wretch in love

Legend has it that Elon Musk (1971, Pretoria) accumulates wives as he sets up companies: each one represents a particular support project parallel to his entrepreneurial and research activity. In fact, the three women with whom she

has formed a family They have nothing to do with each other, which is quite striking. We are going to review the particularities of the three marriages of the owner of Tesla and Twitter, although it may be convenient to take into account some family history of this extravagant tycoon. His mother, the Canadian model Maye Musk, has said that as a child he felt alone, suffered bullying at school and even had to be hospitalized for a beating. Elon was the oldest of three brothers and

he never tolerated his fatheran engineer whom he described as a “terrible human being”.

Very little else is known: the

Musk in his fifties He has commented that he prefers “sticking a fork in his hand than talking about his private life.” However, after

break up with amber heard revealed: “If I’m not in love, if I don’t have a life partner, I won’t be able to be happy. I can never be happy

if I don’t have a partner. Sleeping alone kills me. I know what it is perfectly, because I have lived for a long time in huge but empty houses, where only the echo of my own steps can be heard. If there is no one next to you in bed… It is impossible. How to be happy in such a situation?

Claire Elise Boucher Grimes: The Odd Couple



Singer Grimes, in her Claire Elise Boucher passport, is Elon Musk’s last known relationship. They made it official with a highly commented appearance on the

Met Gala 2018 but a few months later the breakup rumors began, made worse by the statements of the rapper Azaelia Banks, who assured that Musk and Grimes pretended

a sexual threesome with her. The couple remained together, and in January 2019, she announced her pregnancy. In May 2020, her son was born, baptized X Æ A-XII. A year later her separation was confirmed: “We are semi-separated but we still love each other and we see each other frequently,” he explained. It seems that in the interim Musk may have had a

Romance with the Australian actress Natasha Basset, but last month Grimes announced on a cover that they had resumed their relationship and that, in addition, they had had a second child thanks to a

surrogate womb. She was a girl, baptized Exa Dark Sideræl. Hours after the cover was published, Claire Boucher announced that she had broken up again.

Amber Heard: the controversial trio



The official version of the relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk says that they started dating in 2016, when she had already

separated from Johnny Depp. However, a video shown during Depp’s recent libel trial against Heard showed that

they rolled up much earlier: Heard is seen dressed only in a sheet, kissing and hugging with Musk. However, this is not the story that tabloids around the world are fighting over. What the global pink journalists would like to confirm is

a trio between the millionaire, Heard and the model Cara Delevigne that was supposedly organized by the blonde actress at Johnny Depp’s house. At the moment, this meeting only has one witness: an employee of the actor. Amber Heard and Elon Musk broke up after

a year of relationship, at her request. He admitted: “I was in love with her.”

Talulah Riley: double divorce



Six weeks after splitting from Justine, Elon Musk got engaged to Talulah Riley (36 years old),

british actress known for Pride and Prejudice (the Keira Knightley version) or the Westworld series. They were married in 2010, but the Paypal co-founder filed for divorce in 2014 (it cost him $16 million). They gave each other a

second opportunity 18 months later, wedding included, but they separated for good in 2016. “I can’t give her what she wants,” Musk admitted as he finally ended the relationship.

Justine Wilson: The Shuttle Wife



In a very revealing essay published in 2010, Justine Wilson revealed that Elon Musk considered her something of a

‘shuttle wife’, the selfless woman who had to endure her years of takeoff towards world financial domination. They met at Queens University and while studying and were married in 2000. In 2002 the great tragedy of their marriage occurred: her firstborn, Nevada Alexander,

died of sudden death with only 10 months. In 2004 they had the twins Griffin and Xavier and two years later, triplets: Kai, Saxon and Damian. All the children, all five of them, were conceived through

wombs for hire.

Elon Musk’s first marriage was a real disaster for her, as she wrote in that revenge essay with which she finished a

divorce which is still being disputed for economic reasons in court. Wilson revealed that the macho upbringing Musk received in South Africa explained both his business success and his sentimental unhappiness: “His desire for him to

compete and dominate it has brought him success in business, but it doesn’t magically disappear when he returns home.” In fact, Justice Wilson acknowledged that she felt more like a

employee of the millionaire than his wife. “He was constantly listing my flaws to me,” Wilson recounted.

The divorce came in 2008 after a

freak car accident: “I thought my husband was going to kill me,” revealed Musk’s first wife. «At that moment I realized that at any moment I could be fired from my husband’s expensive car, because she was just a pitiful woman who had become

too blonde and skinny. I could hardly recognize myself. She had made me into a decorative wife, but she didn’t know how to play that role. She could not be the perfect hostess or a wonderful housewife. I couldn’t hide my boredom as the men talked and we wives had to make do with

listen and smile. I wasn’t interested in Botox and I wasn’t interested in making my C-section scars go away. Elon, however, kept asking me to lighten my hair more and more. “Dye yourself platinum,” he kept repeating to me. He didn’t care that I refused.