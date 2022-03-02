the world champion with Spain and former Real Madrid goalkeeper is visiting the country – Prensa Libre

undisputed headline and captain of the Spanish National Team who became world champion in South Africa 2010, the former goalkeeper Iker Casillasis visiting Guatemala.

‘Saint Iker’as they called him in his best days as goalkeeper of the Real Madridwon the Champions League three times (1999-2000, 2001-2002, and 2013-2014) with the team of his loves.

Wearing the shirt of the Spanish team, boxes He was consecrated in the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, but without a doubt, his most glorious moment was in the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

After his controversial departure from the merengue team, which at that time had the Portuguese José Mourinho on the bench, Iker put on the Porto shirt.

On May 1, 2019, Casillas suffered a myocardial infarction after training with the Portuguese club and had to undergo emergency surgery.

After almost a year of not playing after undergoing surgery, Iker officially announced his retirement as a footballer.

Now he is dedicated to administrative activities, always linked to football, and currently is visiting Guatemalawhere it was caught on camera.

