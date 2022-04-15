The worst news! Pedri, out for 6 to 8 weeks

Midtime Editorial

The Barcelona lived one of his worst nights of the entire season. In addition to fall at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Quarterfinals and receive a German invasion at the Camp Nou, the Barça team lost to Peterione of his best elements, due to an injury that worries the Catalans a lot ahead of the end of the campaign.

Pedri was reviewed by doctors to half time of the Europa League match and identified that he might have a serious injury. Due to this situation, Xavi decided to replace him with De Jong, who gave freshness to some azulgranas who could not get the heroic by losing 2-3 to their own.

At the end of the meeting the team issued a first medical report that did not give a good spine. However, the Catalans confirmed this Friday one of the worst scenarios after carrying out some analyses.

Does Pedri miss the rest of the season?

“The tests made this morning confirmed that the first team player Pedri has a rupture in the femoral biceps of the left thigh. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability,” they communicated through their social networks.

low time estimated is 4 to 8 weeksso he would be saying goodbye to the season, since the Barça team is only playing in LaLiga, which will end for them on May 22, when they face Villarreal.