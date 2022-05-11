Urine, their color indicates if you are really well: let’s pay attention to what urination might indicate.

As we know, urine it is the result of the excretion of the kidney thanks to which, through urination, waste and waste substances from our organism are eliminated.

For this, the Urine color can often tell us about our state of health and should not be underestimated, especially in certain cases; we pay attention to what urination might indicate to us.

Urine, their color indicates if you are really well: the indications

Looking at the color of the urine can give us particular indications, which may perhaps lead us to go to consult a specialist or carry out in-depth analyzes to monitor our state of health.

Not all urine is obviously the same and can vary in smell, transparency and color, as well as for other characteristics; as reported by the official site of the Policlinico di Milanoa urine that results more clear and transparent can be a symptom of good hydrationwhile other darker colors are associated with various more or less serious pathologies.

A pale straw color or transparent yellow is the normal color and indicates good hydration, while when urine is darker (dark yellow-amber) we should drink more.

If the color is dark beer, we may be severely dehydrated or have liver disease; if the color persists it is good to contact a doctor immediately, as well as if the color is pink or red and therefore there are presences of blood.

In the latter case, the Policlinico underlines how beets and blueberries, due to their color, can give this aspect to urine; if you ate them the color will only be transitory, but it is really good to pay a lot of attention.

If instead the urine is even blue or green, unusual colors, it could be due to some drugs or food dyes; here too, however, the situation must be monitored because it could also be bacterial inflammation.

The urine must therefore be looked at carefully, trying to never underestimate the situation in cases of darker and ‘strange’ colors; essential is to hydrate well, in any case.