“There are serious clubs and then there is Spartak”

NAPLES – Luciano Spalletti is well loaded in view of the match that will see his Napoli against Lazio, tomorrow night at the Maradona Stadium. After a draw and two defeats between the championship and the Europa League, no other missteps are allowed for the Azzurri, who arrive at the match with the Biancocelesti without many important pawns: “The squad is of a certain level – Spalletti explains at the press conference – already in the first games he was out of Mertens for the operation , in midfield there were few for three games and we did what we wanted . It is clear that these answers will give an imprint to the path we want to take. But we don’t have to prove anything, get nervous or have something to overturn, we have to work seriously every day, that’s the solution. We must be superior to what was proposed the previous time, without being conditioned. It is clear that if we go there to Moscow, knowing the climate of the weather and the stadium, because they are a great reality in their context, and then we take a situation after 30 seconds, the first one who has to take an exam at work is me. We need to understand what comes to the individual players, sometimes a silence is more important to find behavior rather than clichés. “

The memory of Maradona

The Napoli coach is asked for a personal memento of Diego Maradona, one year after his death: “Maradona is always in the thoughts of the players, not only of the sportsman for having admired him, but there are also players who would like to retrace his greatness, even in the songs they sing. In retreat, in a dinner, Diego’s songs also came out. In summary I say that it does not matter to understand if it was a good example or not, the greatest number 10 or not, but what is fundamental is the emptiness it has left, the feeling of space left to nothing, the total bewilderment that it does not had never been seen in the history of football. And it is an understatement to speak only of football history, it was the greatest of all, I played against it once and I remember very well what it created as a difficulty. To understand his soul, he must be listened to when he sang perhaps more than seen on the pitch. Greatness is how it made others feel, how it made them grow up“.

The controversy with Spartak

The discussion then moves on to the lack of handshake with the Spartak Moscow coach and to the accusations of being a clown that came to Spalletti from the Russian club: “I see this passion in wanting to change me, but I don’t care, my mom at 90 tells me not to change. I’ve been to Russia, there are real people who have serious behavior. There are serious clubs, which know how to be in European football, and then there is Spartak that can do what they want, it is different from the others. Those who do not greet me correctly at the start of the game are offended by people and not by tweets or conferences. It is done as I did, in person, but some people are interested in saying that I am nervous or otherwise, while others do not care that the Inter players hugged me at the end while everyone says that there has been a mess. in the locker room, in addition to the executives and people who work behind the scenes. Nobody is interested in that“.