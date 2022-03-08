There is a new spin-off of The Walking Dead with Maggie and Negan

Image : AMC.

What happening when? The Walking Dead mixes with Escape from New York? well that’s right Isle of the Deadthe new spinoff in the universe of The Walking Dead. The series will premiere in 2023, and the six-episode first season will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) together on the island of Manhattan, in the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead. Yes, you read that right. Maggie and Negan, together.

“I’m thrilled that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” Morgan said on a statement. “It has been such a journey walking in Negan’s shoes, I am beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Zombies in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but Fifth Avenue, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty? One of the coolest cities in the world? The visuals will be amazing, but the story that Eli Jorné invented is even better. Get ready friends Isle of the Dead going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Many thanks to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more…can’t wait.” As Morgan mentioned, Eli Journé, executive producer and writer of The Walking Deadis the showrunner of the new series.

“I am thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in the universe. The Walking DeadCohan said in his own statement. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey in iconic New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

When The Walking Dead was in full swing, audiences were shocked when megavillain Negan killed hitting Glenn (Steven Yeun) with a bat. The same Glenn who was married to Maggie. A lot has happened since then, including Cohan leaving the show for a while and Negan becoming almost an anti-hero, but Maggie came back still hating Negan, and Negan recently left the show fearing for his life because of Maggie. But apparently they will meet again. The question is, are they friends or rivals?

What do you think about the new series? Are you excited to see it? More excited than for the series of Carol and Daryl? Will we see this before rick movie?