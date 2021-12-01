News

There is a rupture between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: the singer’s motive

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
The love story between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello has come to terminus and it was they in the first place who announced it. The first rumors spoke of a decision made by both, but apparently this is not the case. According to what they report People And And News, it would have been the Canadian singer to say goodbye to his girlfriend.

Shawn Mendes and the reason for breaking up with Camila.

Now an insider has made more detailed revelations than official communications. At the beginning in the environment there was talk of a gradual end, but now it emerges that it was a clear cut and by one of the two.

A friend of the couple revealed that he was the one who left her: “Shawn Mendes took the lead. He said the relationship was frayed, it was no longer what it used to be and that he wasn’t as happy as he used to be. According to the singer, their relationship had run its course and was not going in the right direction. Camila was very upset for separation. When he told her he would rather remain his friend, she was left speechless. It was really hard [per Camila], the first few days she wasn’t great, but then she spent a lot of time with friends and kept busy. All her loved ones support her and now she feels reborn ”.

