There was an attack on a hospital in Kabul

On Tuesday morning there was an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, which left at least 25 dead and more than 50 injured, according to the news agency. Reuters. The attack took place at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, the largest in the Afghan capital: first there were two explosions, probably caused by suicide bombers, and then five men started firing shots on the crowd.

The hospital, which has about 400 beds, is in the city center, in the area where the main foreign embassies were once located. A spokesman for the Taliban government said four of the five bombers were killed by law enforcement and a fifth arrested.

At the moment the attack has not been claimed, but it is suspected that it may have been carried out by members of ISIS-K, the Afghan division of the Islamic State which since the Taliban took power in the country has already conducted several attacks of this type.

