There were even blows, they filter what happened in the Cruz Azul locker room

Cruz Azul lost to Tigres at the Azteca stadium

May 12, 2022 9:25 p.m.

Cruz Azul could not defeat Tigres despite having the advantage of one more man in the Azteca Stadium, the pressure was reflected even in the cement fans who went to blows.

According to TUDN, several fans had an outbreak of a fight in the stands while the match between Cruz Azul and Tigres was taking place, on the other hand, at the end of the match, Sebastián Jurado, goalkeeper of the cement machine, gave details of what happened in the locker room after the match.

According to the Mexican goalkeeper, several players have expressed their frustration at not having achieved a better result at the Azteca Stadium against a Tigres team that was left with one less player since the 60th minute.

Was there a discussion inside the Cruz Azul locker room?

Juan Reynoso spoke loudly in the locker room after the defeat against Tigres, however, the Peruvian coach is confident that his team can get a positive result in the volcano next weekend.

